What TL Insiders can look forward to in April

What TL Insiders can look forward to in April

What TL Insiders are saying

March was an amazing month for TL Insiders. Members enjoyed one-of-a-kind dinners at Actinolite, The Chase and Tanto, and had the chance to attend our In Conversation sessions led by interesting people like international speaker, social entrepreneur and author Samra Zafar. We’ve added even more to the lineup for April. Here’s just a sample of some upcoming events and offers.

Even more amazing R&D Night dinners

If you’ve yet to attend one of our R&D Nights (and really, what are you waiting for?), then you have four chances to do so in April. Sign up for one (or all four!) to experience a unique and intimate chef-led dinner. Here’s the lineup so far:

April 3 Montgomery’s

April 8 DaiLo

April 10 Maison Selby

April 14 Kasa Moto





Hot Docs in the city

Like film festivals? So do we. How about waiting in rush lines, though? Well, when Hot Docs kicks off on April 25, TL Insiders will have rolling access to a limited number of free general admission tickets. The only line you’ll have to wait in will be the one for the concession stand.





An all-you-can-eat (and drink!) extravaganza

And we cap off a month of great events with the greatest event of all: Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants. On April 29, a whole whack of the city’s best chefs will gather at Evergreen Brick Works to serve you some of their most popular dishes—along with plenty of wine, cocktails and beer. Limited discounted tickets will be exclusively available for Toronto Life Insider members at a special rate of $95 per ticket.

Want in on all of this amazing action? Then become a TL Insider today and stay tuned for more announcements and access to incredible cultural events in the city.