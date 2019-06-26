Spend your summer with TL Insider

Spend your summer with TL Insider

What Insiders Are Saying

June was another amazing month for TL Insiders. Members enjoyed one-of-a-kind dinners, including a kitchen party at Donna’s and a super-special birthday celebration at Momofuku Kōjin. They also took in a wine-fuelled patio party, attended cocktail classes at PrettyUgly and joined Shaft star Jessie T. Usher at an exclusive reception to celebrate the film’s release. And July’s looking just as fun, if not more so. Here’s just a sample of some upcoming events and offers.

Even more amazing R&D Night dinners

July 10 A six-course meal of Italian delights at Il Covo

July 24 An evening of French fare at the new-and-improved Chantecler

July 27 A dinner with Tamarack Farms at Canoe

A whole whack of cooking classes

The experts at the Culinary Collective Cooking Studio will walk insiders through some of the basic kitchen skills (say, using a knife properly) to the more advanced (making steak sous vide).

July 10 From Turmeric to Tabouli: A trip though the Middle East

July 12 Crafty Cooking: An introduction to cooking with craft beer

July 17 Playing with Fire: Grilling 101

July 18 How to Cinch Ceviche: Sous-vide simplified

A Masterclass on expanding your brand

On July 3, TL Insiders are invited to a very special and intimate Masterclass with Fatima Zaidi, the CEO and co-founder of Quill and the vice-president of Eighty-Eight Agency. Zaidi has more than 10 years’ experience in business development, marketing and strategy, and will give attendees the run-down on the keys to killer brand development.

A party in a gorgeous garden

Insiders will be tip-toeing through the tulips on July 17 when they attend TL’s fifth-annual Garden Party at the Toronto Botanical Garden, featuring live entertainment, garden tours and lots of tasty food and drink.

Get cooking with Kelis

Yes, that Kelis. And she’s making way more than just milkshakes. On July 11, Insiders will get up close and personal with the Grammy-nominated artist as she showcases her signature line of barbecue sauces during a cooking demo.

Wining and dining at Hexagon

Join us at Oakville’s Hexagon Restaurant on July 24 for a fun, locally-sourced culinary experience of expertly crafted dishes using 100km Foods products and paired with excellent wines from Two Sisters Winery.

A pig roast at Stackt

On July 25, Stackt Market—the city’s cool new shipping container collective—is hosting a pig roast for TL Insiders. Guests will enjoy canapés and sparkling followed by a five-course dinner with wine pairings.

Want in on all of this amazing action? Then become a TL Insider today and stay tuned for more announcements and access to incredible cultural events in the city.