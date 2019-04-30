April was another amazing month for TL Insiders

April was another amazing month for TL Insiders

Take it from an Insider

Last month, TL Insiders enjoyed a series of terrific events across the city. Hundreds of Torontonians have already joined the program, and you can, too. Members get front-of-the-line access to cultural events and private dining experiences, plus exclusive invitations to Toronto Life’s salon-like discussion series. ­Membership is just $125 a year (current Toronto Life subscribers can upgrade for only $95). May will be just as busy and exciting, with 13 events lined up already, including Sunday School at Queen West cocktail bar PrettyUgly, an R&D dinner at Canis and a Masterclass with playwright Jordan Tannahill. Don’t miss out. Join the club today!

Here’s a look at just some of the experiences TL Insiders enjoyed in April.

As part of the Best Tables in Town program, a handful of lucky TL Insiders enjoyed a sold-out collaboration dinner between chef Nick Liu of DaiLo and chef John Chantarasak of AngloThai, a restaurant in London, U.K:









For his R&D dinner menu, Montgomery’s chef Guy Rawlings served a hyper-seasonal and local meal (one of the restaurant’s two gardens is on its rooftop), made solely with Canadian-grown ingredients, paired with interesting low-intervention wines and ciders:









Bruce Linton, co-CEO of cannabis company Canopy Growth, was interviewed by Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford at PwC as part of the In Conversation series:









Insiders were among the first to try chef John Horne’s French dishes at the newly opened Maison Selby, the new resident of the 136-year-old C.H. Gooderham House on Sherbourne:













During a hands-on event at Parcheggio, chef Andrew Piccinin taught Insiders how to make their own pasta (which they got to take home) before serving them a meal of his own Italian recipes:













And last—but certainly not least—was Toronto Life’s fifth-annual Best Restaurants event that saw 25 of the city’s best chefs and 1400 hungry people converge upon the Evergreen Brick Works for a night of fun filled with food and drink. Lucky TL Insiders got to bypass the not-insignificant lineup to get in:







