April was another amazing month for TL Insiders

TL Insider

Take it from an Insider

Last month, TL Insiders enjoyed a series of terrific events across the city. Hundreds of Torontonians have already joined the program, and you can, too. Members get front-of-the-line access to cultural events and private dining experiences, plus exclusive invitations to Toronto Life’s salon-like discussion series. ­Membership is just $125 a year (current Toronto Life subscribers can upgrade for only $95). May will be just as busy and exciting, with 13 events lined up already, including Sunday School at Queen West cocktail bar PrettyUgly, an R&D dinner at Canis and a Masterclass with playwright Jordan Tannahill. Don’t miss out. Join the club today!

Here’s a look at just some of the experiences TL Insiders enjoyed in April.

As part of the Best Tables in Town program, a handful of lucky TL Insiders enjoyed a sold-out collaboration dinner between chef Nick Liu of DaiLo and chef John Chantarasak of AngloThai, a restaurant in London, U.K:

Chantarasak (left) and Liu.

 


 

For his R&D dinner menu, Montgomery’s chef Guy Rawlings served a hyper-seasonal and local meal (one of the restaurant’s two gardens is on its rooftop), made solely with Canadian-grown ingredients, paired with interesting low-intervention wines and ciders:

Rawlings (left) plates dishes in his (very) open kitchen.

 

While his guests await the next course.

 

Bruce Linton, co-CEO of cannabis company Canopy Growth, was interviewed by Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford at PwC as part of the In Conversation series:

Publisher Ken Hunt (right) introduces Linton (left). Photo by Brittany Carmichael

 

After the Q&A, Linton mingled with Insiders. Photo by Brittany Carmichael

 

Insiders were among the first to try chef John Horne’s French dishes at the newly opened Maison Selby, the new resident of the 136-year-old C.H. Gooderham House on Sherbourne:

The night started with oysters.

 

There was wine, too.

 

Looks like everyone was pretty impressed.

 

During a hands-on event at Parcheggio, chef Andrew Piccinin taught Insiders how to make their own pasta (which they got to take home) before serving them a meal of his own Italian recipes:

This group of Insiders really earned their dinner. Photo by Brittany Carmichael

 

One of chef Piccinin’s finished plates. Photo by Brittany Carmichael

 

Speaking of Piccinin, here he is in the kitchen (left). Photo by Brittany Carmichael

 

And last—but certainly not least—was Toronto Life’s fifth-annual Best Restaurants event that saw 25 of the city’s best chefs and 1400 hungry people converge upon the Evergreen Brick Works for a night of fun filled with food and drink. Lucky TL Insiders got to bypass the not-insignificant lineup to get in:

With 25 restaurants to choose from (not to mention all the other cheese, booze and dessert vendors) nobody left hungry.

 

Good thing there was a menu with a corresponding map.

 

One of everything.

