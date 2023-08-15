What’s on the menu at the recently revamped Miller Tavern, a North York restaurant with a 166-year history

What’s on the menu at the recently revamped Miller Tavern, a North York restaurant with a 166-year history

Hanif Harji gave the long-standing Hoggs Hollow hangout a glow-up

Name: The Miller Tavern

Contact: 3885 Yonge St., 416-322-5544, themillertavern.com, @themillertavern

Neighbourhood: Hoggs Hollow

Owners: Hanif Harji, Terry Tsianos

Chef: Ilan Shpigel

Accessibility: Partially accessible (the lower level and patio)



Originally built as a hotel (with an adjoining barn for horses), the historic Miller Tavern has been a Hoggs Hollow fixture since 1857. And while there is indeed comfort in the familiar, when Scale Hospitality CEO Hanif Harji took over the reins with his partner Terry Tsianos two years ago, he felt that it was time for the uptown mainstay to feel a bit more, well, downtown.

But “downtown” doesn’t mean karaoke rooms and table-smoked cocktails. Harji’s intention throughout the long and arduous renovation was steadfast: “I wanted to make it special enough to attract customers from outside the neighbourhood but still approachable and familiar for locals.” Now, classic design elements like tufted velvet banquettes, Victorian floral curtains, herringbone floors and saloon-sized bars (of which there are three) are contrasted with more modern cues, like towering wine fridges and glossy marble countertops. And though the plates coming out of executive chef Ilan Shpigel’s kitchen aren’t cooked over binchotan coals or sprinkled with pea flower dust, they are intelligent, crowd pleasing and just relevant enough.

The food

The new menu, with both surf and turf options, is something of a mash-up between a classic British steakhouse and an American brasserie. There are nibbles (smoked Marcona almonds, truffle potato chips), a beautifully briny selection of goods from under the sea (oysters, crudos, a luxe seafood tower) and mains that include moules frites, roast chicken and some meat-free options like a spring pea risotto. While everything is treated with a respectful hand, the beautiful bovine selections are the stars, with high-end cuts on offer.

The drinks

A dauntingly lengthy list of wine and beer is joined by a selection of familiar cocktails. (Isn’t it refreshing to order a sidecar?) Still, some of the oldies are hidden behind fancy names: All the Flowers, for instance, is the house’s remix of the Moscow mule, a sweet and tart blend of pear-flavoured Grey Goose vodka, lime juice, ginger beer and flower water.

The space

The 6000-square-foot multi-level space, washed in colours of autumnal Ontario, is divided up into three sections: a lower-level lounge filled with leather banquettes, a dining room with an all-season patio upstairs, and an outdoor patio with a huge fireplace and its own bar. While the space is undeniably big and bold, it’s not a place for cowboys anymore. With its luxuriously comfortable furnishings and romantic lighting, the overall theme here is old-school elegance with a bit of new-world flair. Keep the horses at home, folks.