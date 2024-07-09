What’s on the menu at Okeya Kyujiro, Yorkville’s hottest new omakase restaurant

Name: Okeya Kyujiro
Contact: 26 Bellair St., unit 2F, okeya.ca, @okeyakyujiro
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Chef/Owner: Takuya Matsuda Accessibility: Not accessible—it’s up a flight of stairs
Sushi master Takuya Matsuda started helping his family in the kitchen when he was just 10 years old. He continued down that path and, in 2021, opened Okeya Kyujiro in Montreal, a theatrical omakase experience inspired by a night at Cirque du Soleil. He opened a second location in Vancouver the following year, and the restaurant was awarded a Michelin star in 2023. Now, the experience is available here in Toronto for $350 per person. From Wednesday to Saturday, there are dinner seatings at 5:45 p.m. and 8:50 p.m., each limited to just 10 people.
Much like at a speakeasy, guests enter the restaurant through a hidden door, this one designed to look like a vintage Coca-Cola vending machine. Behind the door is a waiting area built to resemble the interior of a cave—poking fun at the rigidity of tradition. “Everyone is always talking about tradition, so let’s go back a thousand years,” jokes Matsuda.
After being greeted by hosts, guests are led to the waiting room and seated along a U-shaped bar. Then the curtains open (literally) and the show begins. There’s no pressure to chit-chat with the staff—Matsuda wanted to create a comfortable environment where guests were free to enjoy a conversation or simply watch the talented chefs at work. The space is filled with beautiful pieces by Vancouver-based Japanese furniture maker Masaru Kajiwara and hanging light fixtures from Kyoto.
Three to four hosts (roughly one server per pair of guests) guide diners through the courses, answer questions and ensure they always have a fresh towel. At the end of the night, everyone leaves with a full stomach and their choice of omiyage (a souvenir, such as a pair of chopsticks from Kyoto or a fun Japanese mask from Matsuda’s travels).
Matsuda is heavily involved in many of the products and ingredients he serves, including the wine. Every year, he travels to the Misawa Vineyard and stays for about a month to help with their grape-picking process. They also have sake—including fruit and sparkling varieties—and Japanese beer. For non-alcoholic options, there’s zero-ABV champagne and sparkling green tea.
NEVER MISS A TORONTO LIFE STORY
Sign up for Table Talk, our free newsletter with essential food and drink stories.