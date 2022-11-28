What’s on the menu at Evangeline, the Ace Hotel’s new all-season rooftop cocktail bar

Name: Evangeline

Contact info: 51 Camden St., 14th floor, 416-637-1200, acehotel.com, @evangelinetoronto

Neighbourhood: King West

Owner: Ace Hotel

Chefs: Chef-partner Patrick Kriss, executive chef Devin Murphy

Seats: 80 (50 indoors, 30 outdoors)

Accessibility: Fully accessible

Patrick Kriss extends his culinary dominion at the Ace Hotel with a new rooftop lounge serving cocktails and small plates in a cozy room bookended by fireplaces. Perched on the hotel’s 14th floor, it’s an elegant, inviting sanctuary from the bustle of the streets below. And, in a rare move for a rooftop lounge—thanks to ample room inside and out plus a wall of west-facing windows—it’s an all-seasons destination.

Evangeline is named after Canada’s earliest-recorded feature film—a 1914 silent drama set in the 17th-century province of Acadia, parts of which now make up the Maritimes. The choice is fitting for Canada’s first Ace hotel given the guiding ethos of the brand’s design and architecture: finding creative ways to tie in local elements. To that end, the lounge will also feature rotating exhibitions from Canadian artists alongside a permanent installation by Montreal-based David Umemoto.

The food

Small plates are served without cutlery for the most part, but they’re all easy enough to eat in a comfy lounge chair without making a mess. Think moderately fancy snacks designed to complement the drinks, like oysters on the half shell with yuzu crème fraîche, tuna tartare served chips-and-dip style, and cheese toast made with brie on sourdough.

The drinks

Evangeline’s tight, creative cocktail menu is a love letter to other Ace hotels around the world, like the Punch Lafitte—named after Jean Lafitte, the “gentleman pirate” of New Orleans—a blend of rum agricole, white rum, brandy, absinthe and green gunpowder tea, clarified with high-fat coconut milk. For special occasions (even if you’re just celebrating leaving your house in the winter), there’s a nice selection of bubbles available by the glass or bottle. A small, thoughtful collection of beer and wine rounds out the menu.

The space

With a wall of west-facing floor-to-ceiling windows and two big fireplaces on either end of the room, Evangeline will feel like cozy snow globe when the winter flurries fall. Deep armchairs, ample greenery, a wood-and-terracotta colour palette and high ceilings lend the space a grand yet intimate feel. On the northern wall, an intricate cast concrete mural by Umemoto surrounds the fireplace.