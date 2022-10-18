What’s on the menu at Black Pearl, a new bar in the Entertainment District with pool tables, bottled cocktails and pizza by the slice

What’s on the menu at Black Pearl, a new bar in the Entertainment District with pool tables, bottled cocktails and pizza by the slice

More New Restaurants

Name: Black Pearl

Contact: 184 Pearl St., blackpearlto.com, @blackpearlto

Neighbourhood: Entertainment District

Owner: Scale Hospitality

Executive chef: Ted Corrado

Seating: 160 (room for 600 standing)

Accessibility: Not fully accessible

Toronto has an abundance of restaurants, bars and can’t-talk-it’s-too-loud nightclubs. Places with live music, dancing and food, where you can actually sit down and have a conversation with your friends? Not so much.

That’s the gap Black Pearl was designed to fill. This spot is for people sick of the bottle-service vibe—or anyone who appreciates the combined pleasures of well-balanced sound, late-night food and comfy couches.

The running theme here is a blend of high and low: there are high-end finishes and audiophile-quality sound design, but the overall feel is laid-back and unpretentious. Expect an older crowd, casual but well-executed food, and live entertainment that will include one-night-only big-name acts.

The food

Like everything at Black Pearl, the food is a blend of high and low culture. Think smash burgers, XL slices of New York–style pizza, hearty salads and fried chicken sandwiches. It’s all no-fuss in theory, but it’s also meticulously prepared by Corrado for a discerning crowd. The house-made Twinkies, complete with rainbow sprinkles, are a must—if you thought you liked the sweet Hostess treat before, buckle up.

Sign up for our newsletter Thanks for signing up! For all the latest on Toronto, subscribe to This City Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription Sign me up! Go! We won’t ever use your email address for anything else Get more newsletters Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

The drinks

Cocktails include classic tipples with a twist, barrel-aged in house and available by the glass or bottle. Among these is a delectable take on a manhattan, made with house tobacco bitters. There’s also a solid craft whiskey menu and your standard selection of ice-cold draft beer. Every day brings three happy hours: house rail, beer and wine goes for $5 starting at 5 p.m., $6 at 6 and $7 from 7 to 8.

The space

Think cool-kid living room: curated street art, custom wallpaper, high-texture finishes, oversized vintage furniture and eclectic flea market knick-knacks. The massive space, split off into cozy sections, has two pool tables, lots of room to mingle and dance, and two lounge areas facing a big stage for live acts. Thoughtful sound design is among the most impressive features here—even when it’s loud, you can hear your friends.