What’s on the menu at Black Pearl, a new bar in the Entertainment District with pool tables, bottled cocktails and pizza by the slice

Name: Black Pearl Contact: 184 Pearl St., blackpearlto.com, @blackpearlto Neighbourhood: Entertainment District Owner: Scale Hospitality Executive chef: Ted Corrado Seating: 160 (room for 600 standing) Accessibility: Not fully accessible
Toronto has an abundance of restaurants, bars and can’t-talk-it’s-too-loud nightclubs. Places with live music, dancing and food, where you can actually sit down and have a conversation with your friends? Not so much.
That’s the gap Black Pearl was designed to fill. This spot is for people sick of the bottle-service vibe—or anyone who appreciates the combined pleasures of well-balanced sound, late-night food and comfy couches.
The running theme here is a blend of high and low: there are high-end finishes and audiophile-quality sound design, but the overall feel is laid-back and unpretentious. Expect an older crowd, casual but well-executed food, and live entertainment that will include one-night-only big-name acts.
The food
Like everything at Black Pearl, the food is a blend of high and low culture. Think smash burgers, XL slices of New York–style pizza, hearty salads and fried chicken sandwiches. It’s all no-fuss in theory, but it’s also meticulously prepared by Corrado for a discerning crowd. The house-made Twinkies, complete with rainbow sprinkles, are a must—if you thought you liked the sweet Hostess treat before, buckle up.
The drinks
Cocktails include classic tipples with a twist, barrel-aged in house and available by the glass or bottle. Among these is a delectable take on a manhattan, made with house tobacco bitters. There’s also a solid craft whiskey menu and your standard selection of ice-cold draft beer. Every day brings three happy hours: house rail, beer and wine goes for $5 starting at 5 p.m., $6 at 6 and $7 from 7 to 8.
The space
Think cool-kid living room: curated street art, custom wallpaper, high-texture finishes, oversized vintage furniture and eclectic flea market knick-knacks. The massive space, split off into cozy sections, has two pool tables, lots of room to mingle and dance, and two lounge areas facing a big stage for live acts. Thoughtful sound design is among the most impressive features here—even when it’s loud, you can hear your friends.