What’s on the menu at Mother Tongue, a new restaurant and cocktail bar inside the Templar Hotel

Name: Mother Tongue Contact: 348 Adelaide St. W., 647-243-5858, mothertongue.ca, @mothertongue.to Neighbourhood: King West Previously: Parcae Owner: Renee Turner (Turner Stevens Entertainment Group) Chef: Francis Bermejo (Bar Buca)
The food
Filipino dishes with a twist, like a longanisa sausage sandwich topped with manchego, and dumplings stuffed with confit duck and foie gras. A separate snack menu is available in the downstairs lounge, and a weekend brunch featuring a pork belly eggs Benny will start this fall.
The drinks
Besides wine and beer, there’s a gin-and-tonic menu, and two different signature cocktail lists (one for each bar). Upstairs, Griffin Harbury (Ufficio) makes drinks to complement Bermejo’s food. Downstairs, general manager Robert Granicolo (Il Covo, Bar Buca) gets a bit more playful with cocktails that pay homage to Toronto nightclubs of yore (Tasmanian Ballroom, The Joker, The Big Bop).
From the kitchen pass to your inboxThanks for signing up!
Sign up to get The Dish, a weekly helping of restaurant news and reviews, served with a side of hot gossipNow, check your inbox to complete your subscription
We won't ever use your email address for anything else
Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.
The space
Each of the bar’s two floors has a different look. The colourful and brighter 46-seat main floor dining room features a semi-elevated extension and banquette seating. The lower level 44-seat cocktail bar is dim and moody, with padded ceilings inspired by jeepneys (converted jeeps that are a popular means of public transportation in the Philippines).