What’s on the menu at Meet Fresh, the super-popular Taiwanese dessert chain’s first GTA location

Name: Meet Fresh

Contact: 5315 Yonge St., 416-546-5139, meetfreshcanada.com

Neighbourhood: Willowdale

The food

This Taiwanese favourite serves up traditional desserts heaped high with things like taro, boba (chewy tapioca balls), mung beans and herbal jelly (a slightly bitter jelly made from a member of the mint family). The brand gained popularity in Asia for its healthy(ish) desserts, made without preservatives.

The drinks

Teas (green, black, winter melon) come plain or made up as milk teas. Customers can choose to customize their drinks with toppings like herbal jelly, taro balls or boba.

The space

The two-storey space is divided between the take-out counter (downstairs) and the 45-seat dining room (upstairs).