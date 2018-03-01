Toronto’s first Farm Boy is now open
Etobicoke is now the proud owner of a Farm Boy. The Ottawa-based supermarket with a big fan following announced its arrival last June and opened today at 7:45 a.m. (to a sizeable lineup considering the time of morning), only a couple seasons behind schedule. Until 2 p.m. today (and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 3), shoppers can enjoy free samples from the store’s various vendors while browsing the 20,000-square-foot space filled with all manner of local, artisanal and house-made goods. Stay tuned for our photo gallery of all the things you can buy, eat and drink at the brand-new Farm Boy.
Farm Boy, 841 Brown’s Line Rd., 416-253-9379, farmboy.ca