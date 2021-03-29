Toronto restaurants doing Easter dinner and brunch to go

Toronto restaurants doing Easter dinner and brunch to go

This time last year, few of us would have guessed that we’d still be celebrating holidays in a physically distanced fashion. But as Easter weekend approaches, a number of restaurants across the city are offering pickup and delivery prix-fixe options and meal kits to help you celebrate with your stay-at-home someones, while also supporting local restaurants. Here are a whole bunch of ways to enjoy a prep-free Easter meal, be it dinner, brunch or both.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alobar Yorkville (@alobaryorkville)

Alobar

If you’re looking for an upscale Easter, the Yorkville outpost of Patrick Kriss’s mini-chain is offering a seven-course Easter menu for $120 per person, featuring chilled lobster, beef carpaccio, truffle risotto and, of course, Ontario lamb. Alobaryorkville.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drake (@thedrake)

The Drake

The Drake’s annual Feaster Dinner returns, with yet another take-home twist. This year’s menu features a main of apple- and dijon-glazed house-smoked ham (or, for the vegetarians, celeriac and leek gratin). There’s also an option to add a whimsical chocolate egg from Centre and Main, with all proceeds from the dessert going to The Stop Community Food Centres. Thedrake.ca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phancy’s (@phancybodega)

Phancy’s

This caterer and grocery retailer is serving up a retro-inspired Easter dinner that includes a cranberry and orange ham roast, deviled-egg lettuce wraps, and a carrot cake roulade. All items are available as a package, or for purchase individually. Phancybodega.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richmond Station (@richmondstation)

Richmond Station

This Financial District farm-to-table staple is fully celebrating spring with its Easter menu made using super-seasonal ingredients: ramps, which are incorporated into a vinaigrette for the menu’s salad, and rhubarb, baked into a sweet galette, play supporting roles to a main of Ontario lamb. Richmondstation.ca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOUIX LOUIS (@louixlouis)

Louix Louis

The luxe St. Regis Hotel restaurant is offering an extremely indulgent Easter menu: your choice of roasted sea bass, roast lamb or spring vegetable pot pie, alongside three sides, sourdough bread, and the restaurant’s pretty-in-purple Lavender Marguerite cocktail. If that’s not fancy enough for you, there’s an amuse bouche of caviar-topped deviled eggs, too. Louixlouis.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gare de l’Est Brasserie (@gdlbrasserie)

Gare de l’Est

This Dundas East brasserie is serving up some very clever twists on Easter classics, including Calvados-glazed ham and hot cross bun bread pudding spiked with—wait for it—Cadbury Creme Eggs. Gdlbrasserie.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salt Wine Bar (@saltwinebar)

Salt Wine Bar

If lamb is not your jam, this Ossington wine bar’s takeout menu subs in crispy duck confit as its main, alongside smoked salmon, truffle gnocchi and a dark chocolate terrine for dessert. Saltrestaurant.ca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rodney’s Oyster House (@rodneysoysterhouse)

Rodney’s Oyster House

Seafood is traditionally eaten on Good Friday, but if you’d prefer your Easter brunch on the briny side, the “Oyster Bunny” (har har) menu from Rodney’s should appeal. The menu includes a smoked salmon rosti, crab burgers, wild white shrimp deviled eggs and, of course, freshly shucked bivalves. Wine and cocktail pairings include an on-theme “Sea-sar” kit, which includes all the stuff to make three different types of caesars, or a sea buckthorn mimosa kit. Rodneysoysterhouse.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marben – Bar and Dining (@marbenresto)

Marben

Marben’s heat-at-home Easter feast is a lamb extravaganza: there’s lamb-fat brioche; lamb bacon, spring radish and preserved peach salad; and, of course, sous vide rolled leg of lamb. A purple carrot cake rounds out the menu, with a bottle of blaufrankisch from Austria’s Meinklang as the suggested wine pairing. Marben.ca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rain Izakaya Pub (@rainizakayaofficial)

Rain Izakaya

The “Bunny Box” from this North York izakaya doesn’t feature any of the typical hallmarks of an Easter menu, making it ideal for spring holiday agnostics. It does, however, feature rainbow rolls, cucumber uni, bluefin and salmon sashimi, and two eggs carved into the shape of adorable, ovoid bunnies—which may be just enough Easter for some. Rainizakayapub.ca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma’s Country Kitchen (@emmacountrykitc)

Emma’s Country Kitchen

Whether you celebrate Easter or not, there’s a good chance you can get behind a brunch of four (yes, four) different kinds of pancakes. Emma’s Easter weekend pancake party pack comes with two cinnamon bun pancakes with whipped brown butter, two wild blueberry pancakes with lemon ricotta butter, two buttermilk pancakes with rhubarb compote and maple anglaise and two pancakes stuffed with melted Cadbury Mini Eggs. Four ounces of maple syrup are also included. Emmascountrykitchen.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betty’s General (@bettysgeneral)

Betty’s General

It should come as no surprise that this Danforth darling is serving up all kinds of fun stuff on their a la carte Spring Break Weekend menu: robin’s egg doughnuts, snacky brunch boards, fried Cadbury Creme Eggs. There’s also a prix-fixe “Easter-y” dinner that includes honey ham complete with pineapple ring, glazed “bebe” carrots, crispy fingerling potatoes and dinner rolls with whipped butter. (A vegan option swaps out the ham for cauliflower steak with tahini and mint.) Bettysgeneral.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bodega Henriette Beach Hill (@bodegahenriette)

Bodega Henriette

This Upper Beaches bodega has put together a bakery box ideal for brunch. Each ones comes stuffed with three blueberry scones, three cheddar-chive croissants, three Mini Egg cookies and one of their signature lemon loaves. Bodegahenriette.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Union Restaurant (@union_restaurant)

Union

Union’s Homecook Box for Easter weekend comes with everything you need to make wild nettle soup, organic spring salad and lamb navarin. Includes easy cooking instructions and a playlist. Optional add-ons include bottles of wine, hot cross buns, sticky ginger cake and rhubarb-apple crumble. Union72.ca