Toronto restaurants and bars offering Mother’s Day brunch, lunch and dinner for takeout and delivery

This Mother’s Day, after more than a year of fine-tuning their pick-up and delivery services, Toronto’s restaurants have put together a number of set menus for brunches, lunches and dinners that will make your mom—or, frankly, anyone who’s keen for a delicious, spring meal—feel appreciated. Here, a whole bunch of local restaurants offering magnificent Mom’s Day menus.

Yueh Tung

The downtown mainstay is offering an eight-course menu that includes chili chicken, Hakka tofu stew, tandoori shrimp fried rice, and dim-sum staples like har gow and siu mai. It’s all accompanied by a floral arrangement, six Asian-inspired macarons, cocktails and three jarred sauces to use later. Proceeds from the meal will go towards the Chinese Collective Arts Association to fund free events and performances throughout the city. 126 Elizabeth St., 416-977-0933, yuehtungrestaurant.com

Phancy Bodega

Phancy’s is going the afternoon-tea route for Mother’s Day, serving up a mid-morning menu of macarons from Mrs. Cold, pinwheels from Geste Croissanterie, finger sandwiches (choices include egg or tuna salad, cucumber and radish, smoked salmon, and spinach and feta), tea with sugar and maple cubes, and—for those who want something a bit stronger than loose leaf—canned rosé from Nova Scotia’s Benjamin Bridge. Phancybodega.com

Gare De L’Est

Not only is Gare De L’Est offering up smoked salmon, quiche and baby gem romaine salad along with a bottle of prosecco as part of their Mother’s Day menu—they’re also adding a face and eye mask from Victoria Radford to the package, to give mom a little extra pampering. A kids’ add-on of rigatoni and meatballs is also available. 1190 Dundas St. E., 416-792-1626, gdlbrasserie.com

Labora

Chef Rob Bragagnolo’s Mother’s Day dinner menu stars paella—either lobster, short rib, chicken or veggie—with sides of shrimp or artichoke ensaladilla and bibb salad, with a tiramisu finisher. 433 King St. W., 416-260-9993, labora.to

Sushi Masaki Saito

Yorkville’s swanky sushi joint is offering a limited-edition sakura box until mid-May, to commemorate cherry blossom season. It features the restaurant’s signature top-of-the-line sushi, packaged in a blush-pink box and paired with sakura-flavoured mochi and an intricate origami flower. 88 Avenue Rd., 416-924-0888, masakisaito.ca

Shook

This Middle Eastern kitchen is offering both Mother’s Day brunch and dinner. Brunch features a choice of shakshuka, kuku sabzi (a grilled asparagus and leek omelette) or manoushi (a flatbread with scrambled eggs, labneh, preserved lemon and pine nuts). Dinner options include tahdig, kreplach or eggplant schnitzel. All options are served with a selection of mezze dips. 77 Portland St., 647-484-7476, shookkitchen.com

Rodney’s Oyster House

If the mother figure in your life is a seafood fan, Rodney’s is your best bet. The Mother’s Day menu at this oyster house features in-season chilled rock crab salad and prawn consommé alongside oyster fritters, steamed salmon and shrimp devilled eggs. Caesars and seasonally appropriate rhubarb spritzers are available as add-ons. 469 King St. W., 416-363-8105, rodneysoysterhouse.com

Crybaby Cakes

Have your menu all sorted, but still looking for a special sweet treat? Crybaby Cakes is putting together Mother’s Day dessert boxes, which include raspberry and caramelized which chocolate cookies, a dark chocolate ganache tart, lavender and honey cheesecake and coconut macaroons. DM them on Instagram to place your order. @Crybaby.cakes

Lapinou

Lapinou’s Mother’s Day brunch includes a choice of Fogo Island crab and ramp quiche, a croque madame, burger, or duck confit salad. For dinner, there’s a choice of flatiron steak with bone marrow vinaigrette, salmon with morels and artichokes, and chicken with leeks, bacon, and truffle. For flower lovers, each menu comes with a bunch of blooms from Botany Studios; for flour-lovers, each menu comes with a bunch of Parker House rolls. 624 King St. W., 416-479-4414, exploretock.com/lapinou

Louix Louix

This French resto inside the St. Regis Hotel is putting a Mother’s Day spin on its famous mile-high King’s Cake: it’s the Queen’s Cake, of course, with 14 layers of tart lemon sponge and blueberry and lavender buttercream. There are savouries, too: the menu features your choice of a croque monsieur, truffle chicken and waffles, New York strip loin or wild mushroom quiche, along with pastries, potatoes and plenty of seasonal greens. 325 Bay St., 416-637-5550, louixlouis.com

Tanto

The Mother’s Day brunch menu from this Queen West steakhouse features pastrami-spiced salmon with potato rosti and a croque “Pepin” stuffed with smoked turkey, and finishes with decadent baba au rhum. 922 Queen St. W., 416-546-3022, exploretock.com/tanto

Maple Leaf Tavern

This east-end favourite is offering two special menus: dinner for two or a brunch feast fit for the whole family. Caesar or mimosa kits and wine pairings are available as add-ons. 955 Gerrard St. E., 416-465-0955, mapleleaftavern.ca

Chotto Matte

For a boozy Peruvian take on Mother’s Day, Chotto Matte has paired their Chotto At Home recipe kit—which includes everything you need to prepare five of the restaurant’s signature dishes, including slow-cooked beef, and black cod with a chili miso marinade, yuzu, and chives—with a bottle of Les Vignes rosé. 161 Bay St., 416-988-8097, chotto-matte.com

Miller Tavern

If upscale pub food is mom’s brand, the Miller Tavern is offering brunch and dinner menus anchored by elevated faves such as beef Wellington, buttermilk pancakes, crab croquettes, and strawberry rhubarb pie. Wine pairings are available to add on. 31 Bay St., 416-366-5544; and 3885 Yonge St., 416-322-5544, themillertavern.com

Ufficio

This Dundas West fish-focused spot is offering three Mom’s Day dinners: a vegetarian one (veggie lasagna), a vegan one (vegan lasagna) and a pescatarian one (salmon). Each meal is for two and comes with some focaccia and a baby gem salad. 1214 Dundas St. W., 416-535-8888, ufficiorestaurant.com

Betty’s General

And of course this east-end gem has a special Mama’s Day menu. There are set meals starring quiche lorraine, latkes and afternoon tea, as well as sweets (including that gorgeous cake with edible petals you see up there), boozy kits (sangria, “momosas”) and all kinds of extra add-ons, including a “bath time” package that comes with lavender bath salts and a trashy magazine. 1352 Danforth Ave., bettysgeneral.com.