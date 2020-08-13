Toronto Life Garden Party 2020 Box by Eatertainment on sale now until August 22

We’re excited to announce the Toronto Life Garden Party 2020 Box by Eatertainment, in support of the Toronto Botanical Garden, is available for delivery from August 25 to August 29. The limited-edition package (for two people) is filled with all kinds of exciting elements that have made the live event so special for the last six years.

Sample some of the city’s best catering while sipping delicious wine and listening to some of Toronto’s top artists. Eatertainment will donate $5 to Toronto Botanical Garden for every box sold. The special package includes the following:

*A selection of gourmet cheeses with French baguette

*Edamame hummus with togarashi-spiced chips

*A selection of satays, skewers and falafels with picnic-style potato salad

*Six Delysées French macarons

*A bottle of Mission Hill Pinot Grigio or a bottle of Cotes des Roses Provence Rosé

*A $5 gift card for the Toronto Botanical Garden Shop

*A Toronto Botanical Garden map

*A one-year subscription to Toronto Life

Each package is $99 per box (free delivery in the core) and all orders must be submitted by August 22.

