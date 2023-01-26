Toronto businesses selling chocolate smash hearts, customized doughnuts, s’mores boards and candy bouquets for Valentine’s Day

This February, hearts will be all aflutter—not because of romance but from all the sugary treats on offer for Valentine’s Day. Toronto chefs and bakers are cooking up ways to woo (or just overindulge) with an array decadent confections. Here, 16 sweet ways to eat your heart out.

If burgers are your love language, Aloette’s Valentine’s Day special should speak to you. The meal for two includes a couple of decadent truffle burgers and a twist on their famous mile-high lemon meringue pie, this time made with yuzu for a more amped-up citrus flavour ($65).



Never mind flowers—say it with doughnuts. This bundle of baked goods literally spells out “Be Mine” (or whatever message you want to convey) using doughnuts in flavours that include Black Forest, chocolate cheesecake and one topped with Sweethearts candies ($4.50 to $5.50 per doughnut). Warning: orders sell out fast.



Craig’s will satisfy any cookie monsters with their Valentine’s Day mix of six that includes the flavours red velvet, Ferrero Rocher, Toblerone, sea salt caramel, Mars and Sweet Lovin’ ($17). Or get two of each flavour for $33. Cookies are available in store and online beginning January 30.



Roselle is offering two unique Valentine’s treats. First up is their Sweetheart Cake, sponge cake soaked in lychee syrup and finished with raspberry rose white chocolate mousse, raspberry gelée, vanilla crémeux and chunks of fresh lychee ($22 for a box of two, available in-store only starting February 4). Up next, an afternoon tea set for two inspired by the owners’ recent trip to Mexico. The sweet spread includes a mango-chili-lime mille-feuille, coconut tres leches cake, chili-chocolate truffles, tamarind caramels, lime scones, strawberry guava jam, and more ($100, serves two, preorder only starting February 8 at 8 p.m.).



This Queen West bakery is turning out some whimsically wacky sweets, including a Death by Chocolate Lover’s Cake ($58 to $249), an anatomically correct chocolate heart ($15) and a NSFW dark chocolate Gold Member “sculpture” ($34). Order online for pickup or delivery (within 15 kilometres of the bakery).



Daniel Stubbe is catering to chocoholics with his chocolate smash hearts ($52); a Chocolate Survival Kit chock full of truffles, hearts, clusters and florentines ($68.50); and good old-fashioned heart-shaped boxes of chocolates ($16.25 and up). Order online.



This coffee company takes cocoa to the next level with its hot chocolate. Made with 60 percent cacao sourced from the Oko Caribe Co-op in the Dominican Republic, it packs way more chocolatey punch than your average powdered mix ($15 for a three-pack). Also in stock: XOXO, Detour’s limited-edition Valentine’s coffee, with tasting notes of red licorice, rose and chocolate-covered strawberries ($25 a bag). Order online starting January 31.



For something that’s a little sweet and sour, there’s Dear Grain’s Sourdough Chocolate Cherry Walnut Cookies. The soft and chewy cookies are made with spelt flour and studded with white chocolate chunks, cherries and walnuts. $3.75 per cookie; $16 for a pack of six frozen, ready-to-bake cookies

Eataly x SOMA

Toronto’s all-things-Italian emporium and the city’s most celebrated chocolatier have combined forces, collaborating on cannoli, cookies and a special gelato just in time for Valentine’s Day. All of the limited-edition treats will be available from February 3 to 14.



This Italian lunch counter and catering company is doing up DIY cannoli kits that come with a dozen house-made shells and three kinds of cream made with ingredients that boast aphrodisiac qualities: chocolate chili heat, fig and roasted walnut, honey saffron ($50). Order online.



For Valentine’s Day, this candy caterer is offering smorgasbords of all things sweet, sour and squishy. There’s a Kandy Board covered in Pop Rocks, various gummies, Hershey’s Kisses and candy necklaces ($30); bouquets of Hubba Bubba gum, Ring Pops, Jelly Belly jellybeans and Chupa Chups ($49); and little Love Bags filled with gummies and candy hearts ($2 each) perfect for kiddos and their classmates. Order online for delivery and pickup.



The Junction’s Korean bakeshop has made some Valentine’s versions of their extra-chubby macarons in flavours including Nutella Vanilla, Crispy Crunchy, Royal Milk Tea, and Cookies and Cream ($24 for six). Available in store and online.



Known for her out-of-this-world brownies, Marchelle McKenzie is turning on cupcake mode for Valentine’s Day. Her glittering Roses Are Red cupcakes come in chocolate, vanilla and marble ($30 for six, $30 for a dozen). Order online for pickup or delivery.



Short and Sweet’s cornucopia of confections for Valentine’s Day consumption includes a double chocolate heart-shaped Cookiegram ($27), Valentine’s themed cupcakes ($32 for six), heart-shaped fudge brownies ($12), a three-layered heart-shaped red velvet cake ($95) and slices of cake decorated with customized messages ($19, pictured above).



This French bakery on the Danforth has curated all the classics in both sweet and savoury formats: a kit that features Périgord truffles, mushroom sauce with summer truffles and truffle olive oil ($156); a box of 42 (yes, 42) premium chocolates ($79.99); and an afternoon tea set that includes almond macarons, florentines, butter galettes, fruit jellies and, of course, tea ($154).



Bring s’mores indoors with some help from this Cabbagetown bar. Their s’mores board comes with the works (toasted marshmallows, cookies, graham crackers, chocolate) and a choice of booze including sparkling rosé ($70) or four to eight cocktails ($70 to $100). Pickup and local delivery available. Send them a DM on Instagram to place your order.



Forget cards—get your message across on toast-shaped chocolates. Pastry chef and chocolatier David Chow is churning out adorable toast-shaped PB&J chocolate bars. Each one is filled with salted butter caramel and praline and comes decorated with cute bread-based love puns ($15). Ordering goes live on February 1.