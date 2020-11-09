Takeout Diaries: Where chef Adrian Forte gets to-go burgers, ceviche and sisig fries

Takeout Diaries: Where chef Adrian Forte gets to-go burgers, ceviche and sisig fries

It may be November but it feels like March all over again—our numbers are going up, it’s cold and grey outside and, once again, we can’t eat inside restaurants. But there’s always takeout or delivery. In this new series, we’re asking Toronto chefs to name their go-to takeout spots from throughout the pandemic.

Adrian Forte of Chef du Jour has seen an increase in private dining requests during the pandemic. But those who want to try the Top Chef Canada competitor’s Afro-Caribbean cuisine (without forking out the fees for a private chef) can do so at his new pop-up, YAWD, running from now until Nov. 15 at Mahjong Bar. The menu celebrates Caribbean flavours using recipes prepared with classic French techniques, like oxtail cassava gnocchi and jerk chicken coq au vin. Between his private-dining services and this new pop-up, Forte often doesn’t have time to cook for himself so he orders in a few times a week. Here are three of his top spots for takeout.

416 Snack Bar

181 Bathurst St., 416-364-9320, 416snackbar.com

This cutlery-free kitchen at Queen and Bathurst serves up small plates by executive chef Dustin Gallagher—another Top Chef Canada alum—alongside craft beer and wine. The self-deprecating spot is so much more than just a “snack bar.” “My girlfriend and I call it ‘ole reliable,’” Forte says. “When we can’t figure out what to eat, 416 Snack Bar never disappoints.”

Go-to item 1: Mini Mac Max (a larger version of their Mini Mac)

Dish description: Their take on the Golden Arches burger features a single patty cooked to medium on a sesame-flecked Martin’s potato roll, and topped with all the classic Mac fixings. “It’s a way better version of a Big Mac! And on the first Sunday of every month, $5 from each Mini Mac Max is donated to charity.” For the month of November, proceeds are going to United Way Toronto.

Go-to-item 2: Steak tartare and fries

Dish description: Classic steak tartare served with frites and aïoli.

Go-to-item 3: Korean fried chicken

Dish description: A hearty serving of twice-fried, deboned chicken tossed in a gochujang sauce and sided with steamed rice and creamy cabbage slaw.

Kanto by Tita Flips

2986 Dundas St. W., 647-333-8482, kanto.ca

Specializing in the regional flavours of metro Manila, this family business introduced Filipino street food to the city. They’ve been operating out of a shipping-container kitchen at Market 707 for over eight years now, but recently opened a sit-down (well, it will be sit-down one day) restaurant in the Junction. “I love going for brunch,” says Forte. “They’re a small Filipino restaurant doing big things. The food is always consistent, too, which I love.”

Go-to-item 1: Tapsilog

Dish description: A dairy-free rice meal that features beef ribeye slices in a soy-lemon marinade. It’s served with garlic rice, fried egg and house-made atchara (papaya slaw). “I usually get this dish because it’s a full meal for a great price.”

Go-to item 2: Sisig fries

Dish description: This snack that eats like a meal tops golden-brown fries with offal, pork belly and chicharron.

Go-to item 3: Leche flan

Dish description: This is essentially a Filipino crème caramel, a rich and creamy egg custard that’s bathed in sweet caramel.

La Bella Managua

872 Bloor St. W., 416- 913-4227, labellamanagua.ca

“This Nicaraguan restaurant in Bloorcourt offers all kinds of flavourful dishes and they always have different specials,” says Forte. “I love ordering takeout from them because it’s like eating a home-cooked meal—when I don’t have time to make myself a home-cooked meal.”

Go-to item 1: Fish of the day

Dish description: Whether it’s red snapper or sea bass, the fish dish of the day always comes with white rice, avocado salad and tostones. “They also make an amazing seafood bisque, which is also one of their specials—I always order it when it’s available.”

Go-to item 2: Ceviche

Dish description: The seafood—fish, shrimp or a mix of both—is marinated in lime juice and mixed with chopped bell peppers, red onion and cilantro. The fresh and flavourful mix is served with slices of avocado and crunchy plantain chips.

Go-to item 3: Carne asada

Dish description: A hearty dish of grilled boneless beef that comes with gallo pinto (rice and beans) cabbage salad, sliced avocado and plantain (fried green or sweetened).

