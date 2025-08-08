Inside Harbourfront’s new 23,000-square-foot restaurant with a massive retractable roof

When Kevin Jazexhi decided to work on a project that would be a game-changer for Toronto’s waterfront, he didn’t think he’d end up with something the size of Queens Harbour. The new lakeside spot is almost comically big at 23,000 square feet, with a retractable roof rivalled only by the Rogers Centre. “My sister Iris and I had always been interested in opening something on the waterfront,” says Jazexhi. “But the property my real estate agent showed me was the 2,000-square-foot former Lavazzo café next door. When I told him it was too small, he showed me this place. I told him he was insane, but here we are.”
“We like to call it Mediterr-Asian,” says Jazexhi. The encyclopedic menu lists Euro classics like steak frites and pasta; Asian favourites including sushi, Wagyu and sake-fried chicken; and North American staples like burgers and a club sandwich. There are also seafood platters, including one titled “the Whole Damn Harbour”—a dry-iced, multi-tiered spectacle stacked with a full lobster, salmon tataki, hamachi crudo, jumbo shrimp, a dozen PEI oysters, tuna tartare and nigiri (Kaluga Imperial caviar is, of course, an add-on option, because there are no half-measures when it comes to a splurge this big).
There are twists on classic cocktails, like the Japanese Smoked Old Fashioned, a blend of Suntory whisky, Angostura, demerara and Amarena cherry, all smoked with maple chips. Less-moody ones bring tropical flavours and poolside vibes. There’s the Havana Hammock, an undeniably delicious concoction of amber rum, creamy Rumchata, crème de banane, pineapple, vanilla, cinnamon, demerara, lime and orgeat. It’s proof that you don’t need clarified milk to craft a solid drink.
Advertisement
The Space
The palatial space has two kitchens, three distinct dining areas, two patios, three bars and a pair of private dining rooms. A full-glass façade framed by heritage brick gives way to a vibrant interior alive with colour, greenery, oak design elements and that jaw-dropping retractable roof—all working in harmony to blur the line between inside and out.
THIS CITY
Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox