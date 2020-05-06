Food

Pantry Raid: Sash Restaurant chef and owner Sash Simpson’s five essential kitchen supplies

Pantry Raid: Sash Restaurant chef and owner Sash Simpson’s five essential kitchen supplies

By | Photography By Sash Simpson |  

By | Photography By Sash Simpson |  

We’re asking chefs to peer into their pantries and tell us their top shelf-stable essentials. Here are five staples that Sash Restaurant chef and owner Sash Simpson made sure to stock up on before we went into lockdown.

More Pantry Raids

Madras curry

What kind: Lalah’s
Where he bought it: Danforth Food Market
What he does with it: “I use this to make concentrated curry oil. I roast one cup of Madras curry at 350°F for just under five minutes. Then I add two cups of hot vegetable oil to it, let it sit for 48 hours and then strain it. I might drizzle the oil on something like cumin-roasted cauliflower, or incorporate it into any type of curry.”


 

Garganelli pasta

What kind: La Bottega Della
Where he bought it: Harvest Wagon
What he does with it: “If you know me, you know I love pasta—especially garganelli or spaghettini in a pomodoro sauce with preserved chilis, lots of grated parmesan and a drizzle of olive oil.”


 

Rice and black-eyed peas mix

What kind: Grace
Where he bought it: Danforth Food Market
What he does with it: “I keep this in my pantry because I have a lot of late nights, and—as many chefs will understand—sometimes I don’t eat all day. When I get home, I’ll just put this in a pot to simmer. It’s ready in five minutes and it’s delicious.”


 

Vegetarian biryani

What kind: Shan
Where he bought it: Iqbal Halal Foods
What he does with it: “The best biryani I’ve ever had was in India and I’ve been a huge fan ever since. I make lots of different kinds—chicken, beef, goat, fish—but my wife loves vegetarian ones. I just sauté vegetables with the seasoning mix and a bit of ghee before folding everything into some basmati rice.”


 

Instant polenta

What kind: Vita Sana
Where he bought it: F & C Food Importing Inc.
What he does with it: “I love instant cornmeal polenta with some sort of braised meat. I usually make this on Sundays in the winter when it’s really cold. It goes perfectly with a glass of red wine.”

Topics: coronavirus Covid-19 Pantry Raid Sash Sash Simpson

 

The Latest

Shopping

Eight fantastic florists offering pick-up or delivery in time for Mother’s Day

Life

“We put markers on the grass to make sure we were all six feet apart”: How a last-minute backyard wedding came together

City

“This is unlike any work I’ve done. You can’t even stop to grieve”: Why a retired homicide detective and his son are volunteering at a long-term care facility

City

Are self-isolation measures working? The latest Covid-19 case numbers for the GTA show signs of hope

City

“We can’t even have a funeral for him”: What it’s like to lose a father to Covid-19

City

A family of foxes is hanging out around CityPlace