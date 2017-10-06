All of the new greasy, meaty and cheese-covered menu items at the Air Canada Centre

All of the new greasy, meaty and cheese-covered menu items at the Air Canada Centre

Just in time for the new Maple Leafs and Raptors seasons, the ACC has introduced a bunch of new menu items, including some from Toronto favourites like Porchetta and Co., Flock Rotisserie and Fidel Gastro. Here, all of the new concession stand snacks to help keep you full throughout the game.

Egg rolls and vegetable spring rolls

Vendor: Golden Palace

Section: 110

The “famous” opened-ended egg rolls and veggie spring rolls from Ottawa’s iconic Chinese restaurant.





Brisket sandwich

Vendor: Real Sports BBQ Pit

Section: 110

Barbecue brisket topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and a roasted garlic aïoli. Served with a side of Hawaiian slaw.





Pulled pork sandwich

Vendor: Real Sports BBQ Pit

Section: 110

Pulled pork topped with bacon, shredded pickles and Swiss cheese, on rosemary focaccia. Served with a side of mac-and-cheese balls.





The Chairman’s Chicken

Vendor: Food Junction

Sections: 108, 120, 312 and 323

Fried chicken tossed in a spicy honey-garlic sauce, topped with Asian slaw and buttermilk ranch dressing, and served on a sesame seed bun.





Reuben Roll-Up Dog

Vendor: Hogtown Gourmet Hot Dogs

Sections: 112 and 320

A foot-long hot dog topped with Montreal smoked meat, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing, fully encased within grilled flatbread.





Prime Time Fries

Vendor: Lord of the Fries

Section: 120

Fries topped with shaved prime rib, house-made gravy, dijon horseradish aïoli and crispy onions.





Jalapeno Popper Burger and the Smokeshow

Vendor: St. Patties

Section: 122

The jalapeño popper burger (left) is exactly what it sounds like: a burger with a molten middle of spicy cheese. The Smokeshow burger is topped with applewood-smoked bacon, smoked provolone and smoked barbecue sauce.





Lamb shawarma and a chickpea-and-tahini wrap

Vendor: Sorta Shawarma

Sections: 107 and 308

The lamb shawarma (left) is stuffed with Italian-style lamb sausage, spicy peppers, onions, mozzarella and garlic aïoli. The veggie option is made with fried-and-spiced chickpeas, lettuce, tomato, sweet corn, pickles, tahini and tandoori sauce.





Veggie burritos, wraps and salads

Vendor: Freshii

Section: 101

The two vegetarian wraps on offer (which also come in salad form) include the Buffalo (like chicken-less wings) and the Fiesta (Mexican flavours, obviously). The two burritos are the Tex-Mex (self explanatory) and the Smokehouse (all things smoked).





Veggie bowls

Vendor: Freshii

Section: 101

There’s the Pangoa (brown rice, lotsa veggies and a fiery barbecue sauce) and the Teriyaki Twist (brown rice, Asian veggies, crispy won tons, teriyaki sauce).





Pulled rotisserie chicken sandwich

Vendor: Flock Rotisserie

Sections: 120 and 323

Pulled rotisserie chicken, topped with avocado, romaine lettuce and a horseradish-beet-apple slaw, and served on a sesame milk bun.





Porchetta and Co. sandwiches

Vendor: Porchetta and Co.

Section: 120

There’s the House Special Porchetta (porchetta, crackling, truffle sauce, parm, mustard, hot sauce), Nashville hot chicken (spicy fried chicken, lettuce, mayo, bread and butter pickles on white bread) and the pastrami banh mi (pastrami, hoisin barbecue sauce, pickled veggies, cilantro, mayo and chilies on a crusty roll).





Monte Cristo

Vendor: Fidel Gastro

Sections: 108 and 312

Shaved roast pork, ham, cheese, pickles, caramelized onions and mustard, covered in Monte Cristo batter and deep-fried.





Nacho platter

Vendor: Draught Deck

Section: 314

Fried nacho chips topped with sautéed bratwurst sausage, sauerkraut, spicy pickled banana peppers, cheese, smoked paprika and sour cream.





Pierogi platter

Vendor: Draught Deck

Section: 314

Potato- and cheddar-stuffed pierogis, topped with bratwurst bolognese, sauerkraut and smoked-paprika sour cream.





Sausage platter

Vendor: Draught Deck

Section: 314

Rickard’s Red-braised bratwurst sausage, accompanied by house-made kielbasa, beer-washed cheese, pickles, sauerkraut, beer mustard and a soft pretzels (that happens to look like a cootie catcher).





Cocktails

Vendor: Draught Deck

Section: 314

Jurassic Juice (Ciroc Apple, pomegranate, lemonade), Maple Mule (Crown Royal, ginger beer, maple syrup), red or white sangria (Ciroc Red Berry, red or white wine, orange and cranberry juices) and the 150 Caesar.