Holiday Wine Guide: 12 of the LCBO’s best bottles of champagne and sparkling wine

Holiday Wine Guide: 12 of the LCBO’s best bottles of champagne and sparkling wine

Affordable and spendy bottles of bubbly, all fit for ringing in the new year

Check out our other roundups of bottles to gift and the LCBO’s best budget bottles.

Boizel Brut Réserve Champagne

$64.95 | France

This champagne hit the LCBO’s shelves just in time for holiday festivities. Notes of toasted almond and vanilla are balanced by beautiful acidity. It’s not as widely available as the other bottles on this list, so if you happen to come across a bottle, put it in your basket. LCBO 25514



Bollinger Special Cuvée Brut Champagne

$90.95 | France

If you’re looking for an extra-special bottle to pop for when the ball drops, this is it. This brut bubbly is complex and elegant, with notes of vanilla, exuberant citrus and toasted bread. LCBO 384529



Bernard-Massard Cuvée de L’Écusson Brut Sparkling

$25.95 | Luxembourg

This well-crafted blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc and Riesling from Luxembourg’s main producer of sparkling wine makes for a perfect gift—it even comes in a beautiful box with two flutes. LCBO 21863



Grande Cuvée 1531 De Aimery Crémant De Limoux

$23.95 | France

Legend has it that Dom Pérignon himself learned to make sparkling wine in Limoux before moving to Champagne. (Thankfully, this legend has not pushed the price of Limoux’s bubbly as high as that of Champers.) This particular blend is made up of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Chenin Blanc, with subtle notes of honey layered over bright citrus. LCBO 428086



Henry of Pelham Cuvée Catharine Brut VQA

$32.95 | Ontario

Ontario often delivers sparkling wines on par with entry-level champagne at a fraction of the price, and this bottle is a perfect example. It has crisp acidity and notes of freshly baked bread that mingle with Golden Delicious apple. LCBO 217521



Romeo Prosecco

$14.95 ($12.95 until January 1) | Italy

If bottomless mimosas are part of your holiday plans, stock up on this bottle—it’s easily the best value bubbly at the LCBO. It delivers floral notes, Granny Smith apple and pink grapefruit with just a hint of sweetness. LCBO 21434



2020 Val d’Oca Prosecco DOCG

$20.95 | Italy

Not all prosecco is created equal. This particular one is labeled “Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore,” which is set to a higher standard than regular prosecco. It’s even marked with a vintage date, another rarity for bubbly. The flavour profile is complex, with mineral notes layered over citrus and fresh-cut white flowers. Nice acidity leaves a fresh, crisp finish on the palate. LCBO 340570



Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Champagne

$57.95 ($52.95 until January 1) | France

This bottle is a staple in the homes of wine industry experts who know that inexpensive champagne can still be great champagne. Green apple and Bartlett pear lead the way, followed by a drop of sweet-tart Meyer lemon. LCBO 537605



Champagne Pommery Brut Rosé

$79.95 ($76.95 until January 1) | France

Pretty in pink and elegantly packaged, this bottle makes for an excellent centrepiece or present. It leads with pronounced notes of citrus and raspberry and fine bubbles that dance across the tongue. LCBO 25904



Taittinger Brut Réserve Champagne

$61.20 | France

While many wineries are being swallowed up by large conglomerates, this champagne house remains family owned. Zippy citrus notes drive the flavour profile from nose to finish, but balanced hints of toasted brioche and hazelnut add a level of complexity. LCBO 365312



Louis Boillot Perle D’Aurore

$23.95 | France

Made in a champagne style but at a fraction of the price, this pink bubbly—with notes of green apple, citrus and a splash of raspberry-cherry—is a holiday season standby for a reason. LCBO 48793



Ruffino Prosecco Rosé DOC

$16.80 | Italy

This marriage of two wildly popular wines only gained entry to the prosecco DOC in 2021. The blushing blend of Glera and Pinot Noir is off-dry with notes of cherry. A nice acidity keeps things from getting too cloying on the palate. LCBO 20896