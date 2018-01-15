Here’s what happened at the pre-opening parties for Pick 6ix, the new Drake-affiliated restaurant

Although there’s no official opening date for Pick 6ix, the new Drake-affiliated restaurant at Yonge and Wellington, it had a hell of a soft launch last week when Drake and friends hosted two nights’ worth of celebrity-filled parties in the space. Here’s what went on.

The first party, on January 9, was billed as a birthday celebration for Cleveland Cavaliers player Dwyane Wade, to be hosted by LeBron James. Drake was there with his friend and security minder, Nessel “Chubbs” Beezer. Both of them were clearly dressed for comfort:

LeBron made an appearance:

The guy on the left is Adel “Future the Prince” Nur, one of Drake’s managers and closest confidantes:

The following night, Pick 6ix hosted a “friends and family” gathering for Drake and company. Here’s the big man pressing the flesh with P.K. Subban:

Chef Antonio Park (left) is in charge of the food at Pick 6ix:

The person with Drake is artist Andrea Bolley, who apparently caught his eye with her dance moves:

Party queen Mona Halem was there, too. She was the subject of a Toronto Life profile in 2014:

And here’s Drake being delighted by a cupcake as he chats with TSN personality Cabbie Richards. Red velvet: the food of kings.