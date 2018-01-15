Food

Here’s what happened at the pre-opening parties for Pick 6ix, the new Drake-affiliated restaurant

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images on Behalf of Rémy Martin

Although there’s no official opening date for Pick 6ix, the new Drake-affiliated restaurant at Yonge and Wellington, it had a hell of a soft launch last week when Drake and friends hosted two nights’ worth of celebrity-filled parties in the space. Here’s what went on.

The first party, on January 9, was billed as a birthday celebration for Cleveland Cavaliers player Dwyane Wade, to be hosted by LeBron James. Drake was there with his friend and security minder, Nessel “Chubbs” Beezer. Both of them were clearly dressed for comfort:

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images on Behalf of Rémy Martin

LeBron made an appearance:

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images on Behalf of Rémy Martin

The guy on the left is Adel “Future the Prince” Nur, one of Drake’s managers and closest confidantes:

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images on Behalf of Rémy Martin

The following night, Pick 6ix hosted a “friends and family” gathering for Drake and company. Here’s the big man pressing the flesh with P.K. Subban:

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images on Behalf of Rémy Martin

Chef Antonio Park (left) is in charge of the food at Pick 6ix:

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images on Behalf of Rémy Martin

The person with Drake is artist Andrea Bolley, who apparently caught his eye with her dance moves:

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images on Behalf of Rémy Martin

Party queen Mona Halem was there, too. She was the subject of a Toronto Life profile in 2014:

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images on Behalf of Rémy Martin

And here’s Drake being delighted by a cupcake as he chats with TSN personality Cabbie Richards. Red velvet: the food of kings.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images on Behalf of Rémy Martin

Topics: Drake Pick 6 Restaurants

 

