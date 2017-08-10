Food

Here’s how to get free ice cream every Friday for the rest of the summer

Here’s how to get free ice cream every Friday for the rest of the summer

By |  

By |  

On Friday, August 11 (that’s tomorrow!), Uber will celebrate its sixth-annual Uber Ice Cream Day—but they’ve upped the number of complimentary cones from only one, to one every Friday for the rest of the summer. When riders request and are matched with an Uber ice cream truck, they’ll be treated to free cones for five people, plus (while supplies last) a silicone that can slide on top of a standard (edible) conical vessel. Holders of such a cone can take it, along with a redemption card, to participating McDonald’s locations every Friday for the next six weeks for a free soft serve.

Instructions:
1. Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on August 11, open the Uber app
2. Select “UberICECREAM”
3. Tap “request”
4. Wait for ice cream
5. Eat ice cream

Topics: ice cream Uber

 

More Summer Fun

Food

12 can’t-miss food and drink festivals to hit this summer

Food

Here’s what’s on the Summer Wednesdays dinner menu at Evergreen Brick Works

Food

Here’s what dinner looks like at The New Farm, a 100-acre organic farm in Creemore

Food

11 great farmers’ markets to hit on your way to the cottage