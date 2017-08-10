Here’s how to get free ice cream every Friday for the rest of the summer
On Friday, August 11 (that’s tomorrow!), Uber will celebrate its sixth-annual Uber Ice Cream Day—but they’ve upped the number of complimentary cones from only one, to one every Friday for the rest of the summer. When riders request and are matched with an Uber ice cream truck, they’ll be treated to free cones for five people, plus (while supplies last) a silicone that can slide on top of a standard (edible) conical vessel. Holders of such a cone can take it, along with a redemption card, to participating McDonald’s locations every Friday for the next six weeks for a free soft serve.
Instructions:
1. Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on August 11, open the Uber app
2. Select “UberICECREAM”
3. Tap “request”
4. Wait for ice cream
5. Eat ice cream