Celebrate summer as the French do at this chic Toronto pop-up event

Celebrate summer as the French do at this chic Toronto pop-up event

Delight in a sun-soaked afternoon with GREY GOOSE Vodka and friends for a round of pétanque, cocktails and crêpes this July

No one does summer quite like the French—lounging in seaside villas, savouring lengthy lunches and enjoying leisurely pastimes like pétanque, a sophisticated game of lawn-bowling-meets-bocce.

Looking to channel your inner European? Invite your friends and reserve a lane at GREY GOOSE Vodka’s Lawn Club. Indulge in the chic luxuries of the south of France right downtown. From July 5 to 9, the beautifully landscaped space next to the historic Stanley Barracks at Hotel X will become even more magical, transforming into a French garden–inspired oasis.

Compete and unwind in luxury

Torontonians with an affinity for high-quality vodka and friendly competition are in for a treat: the Lawn Club is the ideal way to kick off summer with your crew. Reserve a lane for up to six people and challenge your friends to a game of pétanque, then cool off with a refreshing cocktail in the exclusive GREY GOOSE Vodka Clubhouse.

Unfamiliar with pétanque? Don’t fret; they’ll explain the rules before you begin, or you can get ahead of the game by checking the rules here. Essentially, one team tosses the cochonnet (a small wooden marker ball), then the two teams take turns throwing their boules (metal balls) as close to it as possible. The closer the boule to the cochonnet, the more points you get. First team to 13 wins!

<br />

The finest French influences

Made with only two single-origin ingredients from the heart of France—soft winter wheat from Picardy, the breadbasket of France, and pure spring water from Gensac in the Cognac region—GREY GOOSE Vodka is 100 per cent traceable from crop to cork. With every step of the process overseen in France, from harvest to milling and single distillation, critics and occasional drinkers alike love GREY GOOSE Vodka for its superior smoothness and taste.

This July, dress to impress in your best summer-chic attire, gather your liveliest friends and satisfy your French curiosité with an elegant afternoon of games and refreshments.

Set the bar high for a summer of carefree, living-in-the-moment joie de vivre at the GREY GOOSE Vodka Lawn Club event.

Reserve a lane here for up to six people for approximately $45 per person. The $270 package includes: