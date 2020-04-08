Eight Toronto restaurants that have morphed into markets selling groceries, meal kits and food-box subscriptions

Eight Toronto restaurants that have morphed into markets selling groceries, meal kits and food-box subscriptions

More delivery options

As we continue our spring of social distancing, the city’s restaurants that haven’t closed are finding new and creative ways to supply people with food. Up until recently, that’s meant takeout and delivery services. Most recently, a handful of restaurateurs have turned their businesses into bodegas selling basic groceries. Others now offer CSA-like food subscription boxes or DIY meal kits. Here, eight more ways you can support local restaurants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buca (@bucatoronto) on Apr 2, 2020 at 2:06pm PDT

Buca

Recreate the restaurant experience at home with an order of fresh pasta and sauce, pizza dough for a DIY pie night or a nodini kit with everything you need to make the addictive garlicky bread balls. Takeout and delivery from Wednesday to Sunday. 2 St. Clair Ave. W., buca.ca, @bucatoronto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earls Kitchen + Bar (@earlsrestaurant) on Apr 2, 2020 at 3:01pm PDT

Earls Kitchen and Bar

Earls’ new virtual grocery store lets you stock up on the essentials (produce, pantry staples, milk) as well as prepared meals. There are also some DIY kits (pan bread, pizza), plenty of booze and toilet paper by the roll. Pickup or delivery through Skip the Dishes. 150 King St. W., 46-916-0227, earls.ca, @earlsrestaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Assembly Pizza (@ga_pizza) on Mar 19, 2020 at 4:39pm PDT

General Assembly Pizza

The Entertainment District pizzeria has created a DIY pizza kit that includes the restaurant’s naturally leavened dough. Each kit makes two personal-sized 10-inch pies. Choose from Mila Margherita (tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil) or the Loving Cup (tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, grana padano, wild oregano and basil). Coming soon: frozen pizzas to go. Delivery through Foodora and Uber Eats. 331 Adelaide St. W., 416-583-5571, gapizza.com, @ga_pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOCAL Public Eatery Lansdowne (@locallansdowne) on Apr 7, 2020 at 10:21am PDT

Local Public Eatery

The Local has temporarily relaunched both of its locations as the Local Corner Store, a virtual supermarket where you can order the bar’s pub grub but also fruits and veggies, basics (bread, milk, butter), pantry items including sriracha, as well as toilet paper and booze. Craving some nachos to go with your Netflix? Order a DIY kit that comes with chips and all the fixings. Curbside pickup or delivery through DoorDash. 171 E. Liberty St., 416-901-8351, @locallansdowne; 180 Laird Dr., 416-696-6226, @localleaside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mattachioni (@mattachioni) on Apr 6, 2020 at 9:08am PDT

Mattachioni

David Mattachioni has turned his Junction Triangle trattoria into a mercatto. You can still get his fantastic wood-fired pies to go, but while you’re there to pick up your pizza, you can also grab some staples (milk, butter, tomatoes, cheese, olive oil), house-made sourdough or focaccia and wine. New to the takeout menu: bottled negronis. 1617 Dupont St., 416-519-1010, mattachioni.com, @mattachioni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montgomery’s (@montgomerys.restaurant) on Apr 2, 2020 at 10:08am PDT

Montgomery’s Restaurant

Chef Guy Rawlings has introduced his Grassroot Food Box, a CSA-style subscription. Subscribers to the restaurant’s newsletter can choose from a rotating checklist of local, sustainably sourced seasonal ingredients and products typically used in the Montgomery’s kitchen. And of course there’s an option to tack on individually wrapped rolls of toilet paper. To sign up, visit the website or email info@montgomerysrestaurant.com. Pickup or delivery within a designated zone. 996 Queen St. W., 647-748-4416, montgomerysrestaurant.com, @montgomerys.restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odin Coffee Roasters (@odincoffeeroasters) on Apr 1, 2020 at 1:04pm PDT

Odin Coffee Roaster and Thor Espresso Bar

The sister coffee shops are now operating an online market selling prepared foods, snacks, baked goods, bread from Beatrix Bread, Greenhouse juices, craft beer, wine and (of course) coffee. Thor’s retail offerings include beauty products, chocolates, vegan goodies from Tori’s Bakeshop and bottles of liquor. Pickup and delivery within a designated zone. 514 King St. E. and 35 Bathurst St., odincoffeeroasters.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sala Modern Thai Kitchen & Bar (@salakitchen) on Apr 3, 2020 at 11:05am PDT

Sala Modern Thai Kitchen & Bar

Looking to learn how to make pad see ew, tom kha or red curry? In addition to their regular takeout menu, this popular Thai spot on the Danforth is selling meal kits that come with pre-portioned and packaged ingredients. Just unpack, follow the link provided for your video instruction and get cooking. Takeout only. 1262 Danforth Ave., 416-405-9999, @salakitchen