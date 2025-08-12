/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
Food & Drink

The co-owner of a popular Toronto pizzeria has a film premiering at this year’s TIFF

Anna Hopkins of Danny’s Pizza Tavern shot Dish Pit in her restaurant

By Erin Hershberg
 | August 12, 2025
Copy link
A photo of restaurateur, actor, writer and director Anna Hopkins
Photo by Daniel Neuhaus

Last August, Anna Hopkins—actor and co-owner of Little Italy’s wildly popular restaurants Danny’s Pizza Tavern and Danny’s Next Door—finally got the chance to sit down. But, this time, it was in the director’s chair. “I’ve been acting for upward of 20 years,” says Hopkins. “And in the last five years I’ve been doing a lot of writing and directing.”

Her short film, Dish Pit, is premiering at TIFF on September 5 as part of the Shortcut 5 program. This marks Hopkins’s third time in the director’s seat and her first at the film festival. “I found out about a month ago that I got in, and I was so shocked,” she says. “I’ve applied to TIFF so many times and been rejected so many times.”

Related: A documentary about sushi master Masaki Saito will premiere at TIFF

A still from the movie Dish Pit
Image courtesy of Anna Hopkins

Loosely inspired by Hopkins’s own experience as an actor, writer and director who has always worked in restaurants to support herself, Dish Pit follows a recovering alcoholic and former chef who trades the chaos of the line for the relative calm of the dishwashing station. The short was filmed inside Danny’s. “I had been writing screenplays and pilots for television, and that process takes so long. I just wanted to get something creative out of my system fast,” says Hopkins. “I knew we had this location and we could shoot after hours through the night and get it done quickly.”

She even worked a bit of restaurant magic into the production. “I swapped out Danny’s actual dishwasher slightly before service ended the first day of our shoot and put in the lead actor, Matthew Gouveia. I taught him how to do everything, so he knew what he was doing when we started shooting.”

Advertisement

Related: A super-popular pizzeria in Little Italy just opened a bar next door

Dish Pit, which runs 14 minutes in length, was shot over three nights, from midnight to 8 a.m., and involves two characters, a dishwasher and an aspiring director slash bartender, who connect over a clandestine late-night meal after the restaurant closes. The role of the bartender is played by Austin Hutchings, Danny’s bartender in real life, who also happens to be a writer and director.

“A lot of people who work in restaurants are also actors or work in the film industry,” says Hopkins. “You always end up serving someone you may want to work for one day. The film has aspects of this in it, but it’s ultimately about the way two people connect.”

Dish Pit will screen twice at TIFF, followed by a Q&A with Hopkins.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Erin Hershberg
Erin Hershberg

Erin Hershberg is a freelance writer with nearly two decades of experience in the lifestyle sector. She currently lives in downtown Toronto with her husband and two children.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather
Deep Dives

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Trump's Loss, Toronto's Gain: Meet the artists, professors, scientists and other luminaries ditching the US and moving north
Deep Dives

Trump’s Loss, Toronto’s Gain: Meet the artists, professors, scientists and other luminaries ditching the US and moving north

Dancing Queens: Patrons, staff and performers share their wildest memories of Crews and Tangos, Toronto’s most storied drag bar
Deep Dives

Dancing Queens: Patrons, staff and performers share their wildest memories of Crews and Tangos, Toronto’s most storied drag bar

Inside the Latest Issue

The August issue of Toronto Life features the battle between owners and renters in cottage country. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.