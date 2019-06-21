The best new bottles at the LCBO in June

The LCBO is constantly adding new products to its shelves. We tasted our way through the new releases and put together a guide to the best new booze of the month. Here’s what to look for on store shelves in June.

Spirits

Kamiki Maltage Blended Whisky

$129.95 | Japan

Smoky but not too smoky, there’s plenty to appreciate about this bottle for Scotch die-hards—particularly the rich caramel and fig notes that feel endless. Vintages 636118



Glenfarclas 17 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

$132.95 | Scotland

Aged in sherry casks, this single malt is rich, complex, bright and crisp. Vintages 721084

Romeo’s Gin

$38.95 | Canada

An intense gin with full-on citrus and juniper, and some cucumber in mix to keep the finish fresh. A portion of sales are dedicated to finding the artists who design the unique labels that adorn the bottle. LCBO 635466



Comte Louis de Lauriston Pommeau de Normandie

$39.95 | France

This blend of fresh apple juice, apple cider and Calvados is liquid apple pie, with nice spice notes poking through. Enjoy chilled. Vintages 655084 (June 22)

Sparkling

Guy Charlemagne Classic Brut Champagne

$57.95 | France

There’s something about champagne and barbecue that just feels right for summer—if you’ve never tried it you should. There is a richness to this champagne that delivers apples and spice before being met with crisp acidity. Vintages 632299

White

2017 Franciscan Sauvignon Blanc

$19.95 | California

It’s rare to see sauvignon blanc from California under $20. Made with fruit from both Monterey and Napa counties, this bottle teems with rich citrus flavours and is essential drinking this summer. Vintages 646174 (June 22)



2017 Best’s Great Western Riesling

$19.95 | Australia

This riesling, from one of Australia’s oldest family owned wineries, is beautifully balanced with just a bit of sweetness to make the peach and apple flavours pop on the palate. Vintages 688259 (June 22)



2016 Mission Hill Reserve Viognier

$23.95 | Okanagan

The Mission Hill vineyards are found in the southernmost part of the Okanagan, and this viognier reflects not only the warm site but a warm summer, with notes of peach, pear, and wild flower. Vintages 258269 (June 22)

Red

2015 Henry of Pelham Speck Family Reserve Cabernet/Merlot

$39.95 | Ontario

Top-shelf wine from both Henry of Pelham and from the Niagara region. Expect it to drink smooth if opened immediately, but this is a perfect bottle to squirrel away for a special occasion 10 years from now. Vintages 616433



2015 Montes Purple Angel

$62.95 | Chile

What all other carmenere blends aspire to be, with notes of mint, blackberry, plum, black cherry, anise and coffee. Vintages 062364

2017 Domaine Lafage Cuvee Nicolas Vieilles Vignes Grenache Noir

$19.95 | France

Grenache wines offer great value and excellent flavour. This one, from the Rousillon region of southern France, is perfect for barbecue season: it’s smoky, with hints of black cherry, blueberry, vanilla and even some meaty characteristics. Vintages 354191



2016 Alvear Palacio Quemado La Zarcita

$22.95 | Spain

This single-estate wine has staying power without overwhelming with oak. Fruit forward and easy drinking. Look for rich cherry, plum and mocha. Vintages 645044



2015 Pertaringa Undercover Shiraz

$20.95 | Australia

Arguably the perfect barbecue wine, teeming with juicy cherry, cassis, blackberry, and campfire, yet still balanced with nice acidity. Vintages 920967 (June 22)

Rosé

2018 Villa Aix En Provence

$18.95 | France

A blend of cinsault, syrah, and grenache that can pair with virtually any meal. It starts as ripe cherry on the nose, and finishes with a citrus flourish. Vintages 668426 (June 22)