A trio of Alo alumni have opened a restaurant in the old Harbord Room space

Name: Bar Eugenie Contact: 89 Harbord St., bareugenie.com, @bar.eugenie

Neighbourhood: Harbord Village Owners: Ronnie Fishman, Lee Bonds, Rebekah Bruce Chef: Rebekah Bruce Pastry chef: Lana Spieler Accessibility: Not fully accessible

The team behind the latest addition to Harbord Street’s increasingly epic food scene met while working for the Alo Food Group. “We never actually all worked in the same restaurant at the same time, but it’s like a family when you work for that company,” says Ronnie Fishman. “We would see each other all the time.” Lee Bonds (bar manager) and Fishman (GM) worked front-of-house positions, and Rebekah Bruce was most recently chef de cuisine at Alobar Downtown.

“We always knew we wanted to do our own thing together,” says Fishman. “Something small, with history and a patio. And we had a feeling Piccolo Piano, in the old Harbord Room space, was going to close.” They followed their hunch, approaching the owners and securing the lease.

Ronnie Fishman, Rebekah Bruce and Lee Bonds

Bar Eugenie—named for Eugénie Brazier, the first chef to earn six Michelin stars (three each at two restaurants)—pays homage to the Harbord Room, where Fishman first fell in love with food and cocktails. “We wanted to bring back the integrity of the Harbord Room without copying it,” she says.

Like its pre-predecessor, Bar Eugenie has a casual approach to fine dining. “Sometimes I’ll get my order list from the farms we work with and I’ll order stuff just because I want to try it. It feels more like fun than work,” says Bruce. That sense of glee comes through in the food: soulful yet precise and served on clayware lovingly made by Fishman’s mother.

The Food

The furiously rotating roster of small plates on date-stamped menus is meant to be ordered in abundance and shared. Each dish is built around a single ingredient, and many highlight the wood-burning oven the restaurant inherited from Piccolo Piano.

“We are all about collaboration here,” says Bruce. “Ronnie loves artichokes, so I grabbed a bunch when they were in season, pickled them, and paired them with stracciatella, seasonal peaches and salami—because, honestly, who doesn’t love salami?”

Unlike the restaurant’s namesake, however, Bar Eugenie isn’t French. Many of the dishes Bruce churns out of her small kitchen pay tribute to her mother, with Filipino flavours sneaking into the most unexpected corners of the menu. “For me, everything comes back to pancit,” she says.

Thick slices of exquisite sourdough bread with cultured butter. $8

Bruce bought artichokes in bulk at peak season and pickled them. On the composed plate, the lightly briny chunks sit alongside juicy peaches on a bed of stracciatella. Pickled and candied sunflower seeds, lemon verbena and dill add brightness, and crumbles of grilled fennel salami finish the dish. $22

There will always be a crudo on the menu, but it will rotate with the seasons. This version features kombu-and-lime-cured hiramasa in a Filipino XO sauce. The delicate dish is topped with Peruvian mint, mandolin-cut cucumber and mustard greens for freshness and finished with a drizzle of olive oil. $24

The New Zealand lamb tartare takes its inspiration from halo-halo, the popular Filipino dessert. The chopped lamb is blended with confit shallots, Calabrian chilies, picholine olives and fresh oregano. It’s crowned with a soy-cured egg yolk, garnished with white anchovies and lemon chips, and served with wood-fired sourdough flatbread on the side for scooping. $24

House-made semolina tagliatelle is dressed in a hot sear of garlic, shallots and sansho peppercorns, then tossed with lemon juice, olive oil and butter. It’s finished with green onions and chilies. $28

More Filipino inspiration shapes this fish plate: a light fillet of PEI baby halibut, seared on the plancha and finished with butter and lemon juice. The side was inspired by one of Bruce’s mom’s favourite dishes: tortang talong, creamy eggplant marinated in soy and lemon, roasted in the wood-fired oven, dipped in egg and seared on the plancha. A silky sauce made from puréed seared zucchini, wood-fired tomatoes and onions ties everything together. The dish is finished with a sprinkle of parsley and a drizzle of rendered ’nduja oil—because pork fat rules. $48

A swirl of vanilla-lemon soft serve is topped with a wild Ontario blueberry compote featuring a dash of sweet French wine vinegar. It’s finished with honey-butter cornbread and cornflake crumble for some crunch. $16

A sophisticated take on Filipino chocolate rice pudding, this dessert layers dense midnight chocolate cake with whipped white chocolate and toasted brown rice ganache, alternating with rich chocolate pastry cream. It’s finished with a caramel-chocolate crisp. $16

The Drinks

Lee’s cocktails are deeply rooted in the restaurant’s culinary approach: star ingredients and quiet behind-the-scenes labour and batching (so no one sees him sweat). Delightful punches feature wood-fired fruits, and fig-leaf cordials make their way into crushable highballs garnished with pickled watermelon rind—part of Bar Eugenie’s no-waste mandate.

The cheekily named I Think I Forgot Mai Thai is a boozy slushie made with a blend of three kinds of rum, mango, sesame, almond orgeat, a house spice mix, lime juice and Angostura bitters. It’s finished with cherries and fresh pineapple. $20

The So Fresh So Clean highball is a zippy blend of peaches, house fig leaf cordial, vodka and soda. It’s garnished with pickled watermelon rind. $20

Possibly the most labour-intensive libation on the menu is Eugenie’s Jug Milk, a velvety milk punch that blends wood-fired ube with charred pineapple, coconut and cow’s milk, yogurt, chocolate bitters, sage, white port, Spanish brandy, Luxardo Del Santo, lime juice, green tea, and ginger. It’s garnished with lemon geranium and a dehydrated ube chip. $20

The Space

With a fresh, practical palette of chef’s whites, leather and denim, the small room—anchored by a white-washed stone bar with an oak backdrop—is just warm enough to feel like a neighbourhood local yet cool enough to stay relevant.