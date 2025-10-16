Peek into the Asahi Super Dry Cleaner pop-up experience on Ossington

For three nights only, a dry cleaner at 45 Ossington Avenue won’t be serving its usual purpose. Instead, the storefront will turn into a hosted event by Asahi Super Dry. On October 16 to 18, the space will swap pressed shirts for music, Japanese street food by Hanmoto and the unmistakably crisp, super dry taste of Asahi Super Dry and Asahi Super Dry 0.0%.

The disguise is part of the fun. Guests check in at the front counter and receive a dry-cleaning slip, which doubles as their ticket inside. What follows is a shift in scene: the fluorescent glow and garment racks give way to low lighting, DJ sets and a spot that feels beyond expected.

For Torontonians used to Ossington’s steady stream of restaurants and bars, it’s a new kind of cultural pop-up—a Japanese-inspired experience unlike anything else on the strip.

Founded in Tokyo in 1987, Asahi Super Dry’s master brewers were inspired by the dry taste of sake to create a crisp, clean beer with a quick finish. As the world’s first Super Dry beer, it redefined the category and is now Japan’s No.1 beer, recognized as a modern icon of Japan. At the venue, it will be poured alongside Asahi Super Dry 0.0%, the non-alcoholic version that delivers the same crisp and dry taste as the original, crafted with advanced brewing techniques but with zero alcohol content.

To match the pours, Japanese-inspired street food from Hanmoto will be on hand, giving the night a sense of rhythm. Crisp flavours and Japanese-inspired small bites offer a refreshing experience—simple, balanced, and distinctly different from the usual fare.

The surprise is in the reveal—stepping through a dry cleaner into an experience that is beyond expected. The temporary nature is part of the appeal: a space designed to exist for 72 hours and then vanish, leaving only the memory (and maybe a few photos) of what was hiding behind the counter.

There’s also something to take home. Guests will leave with a limited-edition item tied to the event, a special keepsake that recalls an experience beyond expectation. It’s a small detail, but one that adds to the sense of occasion.

Here’s what’s going down:

What: Asahi Super Dry Cleaner

When: October 16, 8:00 – 10:00 PM, October 17 and 18, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Where: 45 Ossington Avenue, Toronto

Details: 19+ only. Entry slips provided on-site. Enjoy responsibly.

Japan’s No.1 beer is poised to transform Ossington into an experience beyond expectation, from unassuming dry cleaner to Tokyo-inspired pop-up. No big billboards, no long run—just a quick flash of Tokyo’s nightlife, reimagined for Toronto. Step in while it lasts.

FOR PEOPLE OF LEGAL DRINKING AGE ONLY. ABOUTALCOHOL.COM