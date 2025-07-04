% Arabica brings its global coffee culture to Sherway Gardens and Square One

There’s no shortage of good coffee in the GTA, but few cafés come with the design credentials, cult following and world-travelling charm of % Arabica. The Kyoto-founded brand has officially expanded into Sherway Gardens and Square One, opening its fourth and fifth locations in the GTA, adding two more Instagram–friendly stops to its growing roster of global outposts.

Known for its stripped-back interiors, sharp espresso game and iconic logo, the Japanese coffee chain has become a destination in cities from Paris to Dubai. The draw? A finely tuned experience that blends world-class coffee with meticulous design, minimalist retail and visual storytelling that’s instantly recognizable, whether you’re walking past or scrolling by. These openings follow the brand’s first three Toronto locations—at Union Station, the Eaton Centre and Yorkdale Mall—each one reinforcing % Arabica’s growing presence in the city’s busiest cultural and retail hubs.

Now with two new locations west of Toronto’s downtown core, % Arabica is giving Etobicoke and Mississauga residents even more reason to lean into their latte routines.

A global brand, rooted in personal touch

Founded by Kenneth Shoji in 2013, % Arabica was born from a love of coffee, travel and design. With a vision rooted in creating a tactile and personal experience, Kenneth set out to build a brand that embodies one simple idea: see the world through coffee. Today, with more than 230 cafés worldwide, that mission still holds strong. Each % Arabica store is designed to reflect its surroundings while staying true to the brand’s quiet aesthetic.

It’s not just the spaces that reflect this ethos. From the signature typography and curated merchandise to the placement of beans behind glass, everything at % Arabica is designed to slow you down and encourage attention to detail. It’s about celebrating the ritual, whether you’re sipping on site or grabbing to go.

At Sherway Gardens, Japanese minimalism meets Canadian winter

For its Etobicoke location, % Arabica partnered with Japanese design studio no.10 to create a café inspired by Toronto’s winter sports culture. Located near more than 20 ice rinks, the store pays homage to local cold-weather pastimes without a single snowflake cliché. Inside, the palette is crisp and ethereal: snowy white floors, curved counters and glowing fixtures echo the reflective shimmer of ice. Delicate pendants dangle from the ceiling in airy clusters, and light bounces off glossy surfaces like winter sun off fresh powder. It’s minimalist, yes, but also immersive and unmistakably tied to its Canadian context.

The Sherway café is also home to all the % Arabica staples: custom espresso machines, curated baked goods, sleek merch and a small-but-mighty menu that keeps the focus on coffee quality and simplicity.

Square One brings warmth and high design

A short drive away, the Square One location embraces a softer, more organic take on the % Arabica experience. Designed by Austria’s Studio Precht, the open-concept kiosk is all about curves and connectivity: a circular wooden structure with arched frames encourages movement from all directions.

Tucked in the middle of the mall, this location serves as a gentle pause in the bustle, a place to refuel with an espresso or iced Americano before rejoining the fray. It’s inviting and packed with visual charm: smooth white counters, pale wood panelling, softly lit arches and a gleaming retail wall displaying branded goods. Whether you’re on your third stop of the day or just out for a stroll, it’s an easy place to sink into the moment.

More than a pretty space

While design plays a starring role in every % Arabica store, the coffee itself is no afterthought. The brand sources high-quality beans from some of the best farms around the world, roasted to precise standards and brewed using top-of-the-line Slayer machines. The result is a tight, focused menu of espresso- and drip-based drinks that showcase flavour without fuss.

In keeping with its philosophy of refinement and ease, % Arabica is also planning on launching a mobile app. % Arabica app customers can skip the line, order ahead, and earn loyalty rewards—all without losing the sense of care and calm that defines the in-store experience.

The takeaway

For west-end coffee drinkers, % Arabica’s latest openings are more than a reason to caffeinate—they’re an invitation to engage. The brand offers something unique: a lifestyle-driven café experience that feels global but speaks fluently to its local surroundings.

Whether you’re an espresso purist, a design obsessive or someone just looking for a beautiful space to pause, these new locations offer a taste of something special.

To learn more or plan your visit to your local % Arabica store, head to arabica.com.