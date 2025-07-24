Toronto’s favourite breakfast sandwich has a permanent home (again)

Photos courtesy of @almaygil/Instagram

Fans of Alma y Gil’s pop-up brunch will be happy to know they no longer have to wait until the weekend for their favourite breakfast sandwiches. That’s because owners Gerry Quintero and Mandy Sou have found a permanent location for their Hong Kong–inspired brunch dishes—as well as a new Mexican-inspired dinner service.

Related: The owner of this new takeout counter ate more than 100 different breakfast sandwiches in the name of research

Alma y Gil started as a kombucha company in 2018, when Quintero developed a knack for fermentation. Two years later, they had to pandemic-pivot multiple times, selling juice, delivering produce boxes and offering catering. Eventually, when people started eating on patios again, they launched a weekend pop-up out of Hot Black Coffee in Davisville that proved so popular they went on to open a brick-and-mortar location in the Junction Triangle.

But, in the spring of 2024, they closed so Quintero could lead the kitchen at Ficoa, a restaurant in Little Italy serving experimental tasting menus. On the weekends, though, he and Sou continued giving the people what they wanted: breakfast sandos. Quintero has since parted ways with Ficoa, and the couple is now going all in on Alma y Gil.

Quintero’s favourite brunch item (besides the Hainanese chicken sandwich) is the Thursday special: soft-scrambled eggs, toast, and house bacon made from dry-aged pork belly made with a coffee rub and maple syrup

“Mandy and I always dreamed about what our restaurant would be like,” says Quintero. “Right now, the concept that we have is the closest thing to what we always wanted to do.”

Advertisement

Related: This Kensington Market café makes some of the city’s best sandwiches

While Sou is perfecting Alma y Gil’s brunch menu, Quintero is taking the lead on the new dinner service with a focus on corn, a reference to his Mexican heritage. He’ll be importing rare grains from Oaxaca and grinding some of his own in a molino for tacos, tamales and masa baked goods. Even the drinks will contain corn: he’s currently working on a recipe for chicha morada, a refreshing Peruvian corn drink similar to lemonade.

The café is now open for Sou’s sandwiches, with the dinner portion expected to roll out at the beginning of August.

Alma y Gil, 392 Dufferin St., almaygil.com, @almaygil