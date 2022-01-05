A dozen new takeout options that opened since the last time you had to think about ordering in

The holiday hangover is real, we’re in our (checks notes) fifth wave of this pandemic, the sun has basically given up and the city’s dining rooms have been forced to close yet again—just when we were all getting into the swing of eating inside. Which means that it’s time to break any resolutions you made to eat healthier or drink less by ordering takeout from your favourite spots. Not only do they need all the help they can get right now, but you need something to look forward to. Here, some new options to consider since the last time you thought about ordering takeout.

What started as a Matty Matheson–backed pop-up serving Toronto’s favourite pandemic-times taco trend morphed into a Mexican diner on Dundas West. Now, chefs Kate Chomyshyn and Julio Guajardo are offering seafood cocktail, birria tacos, menudo and more to go.



Speaking of Matty Matheson, his mentor, Rang Ngyuen—who used to be the executive chef at Le Sélect—opened his own restaurant in November. Here, Ngyuen serves a menu inspired by his culinary heritage—he grew up in Ca Na, a fishing village in southern Vietnam—and his time working at the fancy French bistro. Go for takeaway bowls of soul-warming pho and hefty banh mi.



Over on the Danforth, the Wren’s brand-new sister spot is offering romantic wine-paired dinners for two. Tonight’s “Nicely Together” meal includes mussels escabeche and truffle chips to start, a persimmon and goat cheese salad, braised lamb shanks with taters and roasted peppers, creme Catalana for dessert and a bottle of rioja. Check their Instagram account for menu updates.



Indoor dining was a no-no when this Israeli-Palestinian restaurant first opened, so they sold a selection of sandwiches and snacks from a convenient walk-up window—which means they were already prepared for this pivot. Our recommendation: a sabich that stuffs fried eggplant and veggies drizzled with house-made amba into a—wait for it—schnitzel-fried pita.



At her adorable new retro-inspired diner in the Beaches, chef Amira Becarevic is cooking up comfort food classics—tempura-battered onion rings, steak and eggs, fish and chips—and full country breakfasts (even at the dinner hour) for takeout and delivery via UberEats.



What was once Ufficio is now Gia, Trinity Bellwoods’ new spot for plant-forward Italian plates cooked up by chef Matt Ravenscroft. It’s open daily for three different takeout and delivery options: dinners for two through Tock, a la carte lunch and dinner from Ambassador and select items from UberEats (but remember that Uber takes 20 percent of restaurant sales, so the first two options are best).

Momofuku alum Mitch Bates’s east-end ramen shop is serving up sandos and doling out steaming noodle soup to cure what ails you—be it actual sickness or just sick-of-this-ness. A friendly tip from the restaurant: the house-made noods are meant to be slurped immediately after they’re made, so choose uncooked noodles when ordering your ramen to go and boil them at home for a restaurant-adjacent experience.



Toast doesn’t always get the credit it deserves but at this new North York restaurant serving Hong Kong-style favourites, it’s the star of the show. Here, super-thick slabs of bread are turned into French toast and dressed up with everything from peanut butter or pork floss to Ovaltine and condensed milk. For an ultimate indulgence, we suggest the cheesy curry chicken cutlet and rice baked and served inside a hollowed-out loaf of Hong Kong-style bread. Eat then commence hibernation until this blows over.



Late last year, celebrity chef David Adjey quietly opened this Junction Triangle bistro, turning on a dime to switch to takeout-only. Current dinner options include steak frites, duck confit, lobster croquettes and coq au vin. It’s all available for pickup with Ambassador and for delivery through UberEats.



Right before (like literally right before) this current lockdown, chefs Scott Vivian and Nate Middleton took up residence in the kitchen at Blood Brothers Brewing, serving all kinds of beastly beer snacks like fried bologna sandwiches, mushroom melts, wings and—longtime Home of the Brave favourite—the Handshake, a fried chicken sandwich with just a little bit extra. Available for takeout at the brewery or pre-order on Ritual for an even quicker pickup.



Uncle Mikey chef and owner Michael Kim expanded his brand last spring during lockdown, serving a short takeaway menu and selling various grocery goods. When patio and indoor dining resumed, his tables drew super-long lineups of people happy to wait for his takes on French favourites—many of which, like a killer croque madam and mushroom tartine—are on the current takeout menu.



And what’s a takeout list without pizza? This new west-end pizzeria inspired by New Yorks’s classic by-the-slice joints serves giant slices cut from 19-inch pies (margherita, pepperoni, plain cheese, a white mushroom pie and their take on Hawaiian). Whatever you do, tack on some of the house dipping sauce made with creamy garlic mayo and minced pepperoncini.