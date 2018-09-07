Inside the Maverick Social Club’s exclusive afterparty, hosted by Empire Communities and Toronto Life

Following the kick-off of TIFF, the closing night of Toronto Fashion Week and the eighth annual Toronto Life’s Best Dressed, a handpicked list of guests headed over to Maverick Social Club on King West for an evening of delicious food, fancy cocktails and Instagrammable moments in a lavish space filled with lush flower bouquets and decorations by Stemz.

The after-party, hosted by Empire Communities and Toronto Life, was the latest addition to the series of parties building buzz around Empire’s newest condo project, Maverick.

Eatertainment served up sliders, hearty bowls of creamy mac and cheese with pulled pork, teriyaki salmon with ramen noodle salad and more, while Spirit of York poured garnish-your-own gin and vodka cocktails with a variety of fresh fruit and herbs to choose from. Great Lakes Brewery took care of the beer, offering guests a selection of refreshing end-of-summer brews. For wine connoisseurs, Ruffino poured guests glasses of full-bodied reds and crisp whites.

An Empire Maverick throne and the popular Glam Cam made for perfect photo ops, which guests took advantage of after getting makeup touch-ups, false lashes and eyebrow waxing done by Rebel + Beauty. Later, celebrity DJ and model Alexandra Richards and Toronto artist Ace Dillinger spent the night mixing tracks that guests could dance to all night long.

Each guest left with a party bag filled with swag, including a Radford signature 24K gold hydrogel face mask and meditation passes to Mindset—a new “brain gym” in Yorkville.