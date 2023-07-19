THE RICHARDS FAMILY lives in the brick house that Josh grew up in, on a quiet suburban block on the edge of Cobourg, a pretty lakeside town a little over an hour east of Toronto. There’s a truck in the driveway and a basketball hoop out front. The stock-photo tranquility of the setting is mirrored in Josh’s parents—Patti, a speech language pathologist, and Graham, who teaches mathematics at the same Catholic high school that Josh attended. They sit side by side in their tidy living room, beaming beneath framed school photos of their three fresh-faced kids. In one, little Josh wears a plaid shirt, grinning his signature grin. Josh’s brother, William—who is 14 and can’t remember a time when Josh wasn’t internet famous—is perched on a loveseat, watching closely. Again, that tingle of familiarity sets in: I’ve already seen the entire Richards family in TikToks, dancing and pranking for a few seconds at a time. I’ve been in this exact kitchen during Christmas.

Young Josh was a high-energy, spring-loaded extrovert. He officially received his ADHD diagnosis, combined inattentive and hyperactive, in Grade 7. He remembers his mom sitting him down to discuss medication. He told her that he didn’t want it. He liked being who he was: energetic, loud, funny, the class clown. It was a fun life. Why would he want to change that? So, instead, Patti fed him vegetables and special soups in an effort to help keep him calm. His favourite teachers let him stand rather than sit in class. He played all the sports but also liked to ham it up, re-enacting movies and TV shows with neighbourhood kids in his backyard, imitating Austin & Ally, ordering everyone around. “I literally would pray every single night: The name Josh Richards will be known. The name Josh Richards will be known,” he tells me.

The energy that wasn’t going toward sports got channelled into business. In Grade 6, he and Stevenson started a clothing company called Berserk Hockey, using an app to design T-shirts covered in hockey slogans and chirps and selling them at school. Josh used his share of the profits to start the next idea: charging his lacrosse teammates five bucks to restring a stick. Soon he was also offering custom dyeing. Math fascinated him. When he was four, he had the 12 times table posted in his closet, and he and his father would go over it every night. “I was in love with numbers,” he says. “When I started growing companies, I would always think about them in numbers. If I’m paying this much, how much do I need to sell? What’s my profit margin? How many customers do I need on a weekly basis, times 52 weeks in a year?”

Racking up social media followers was about numbers too. His sister, Olivia, got an account first, on Musical.ly, an early video-sharing app that was bought by TikTok. The app was just videos of people lip-syncing, and Olivia did a pretty good Adele. She bugged Josh to post, and so, one day in the spring of 2017, he did: 11 seconds of a baby-faced Josh in a purple Aeropostale sweatshirt, lip-syncing to a sped-up version of a Sean Kingston song. The response: flame emoji, heart emoji, smile emoji. Soon, Josh was figuring out how to growth-hack his account. He visited the comment sections of similar but more successful creators, operating on the principle that those fans might like him if they knew he existed. Then he’d go to a commenter’s profile, follow them, like 15 of their videos, go to the next commenter and do it again. “And I’d just do that to 500 people a day.” Many would, in turn, follow him.

The kid who had always been running around outside was suddenly in his bedroom for hours. His parents were wary but encouraging, even when he plastic-wrapped Graham’s car for a prank video. Another time, Patti remembers pulling in to the driveway to see an old TV tumbling out of the living room window, followed by a teenage body. Josh set a goal: if he got to 10,000 live followers by the end of the summer before Grade 9, he’d keep going. If not, he’d stop. Two days before school, he had 8,000. As usual, he made a trending lip-sync video and went to bed. In the morning, he woke up and saw that it had, at last, been featured. The video had 2,000 likes.

At the time, only top creators were regularly featured. “I’m freaking out, and then I look again at the likes, and it was 200,000 likes; it wasn’t 2,000 likes. So now my heartbeat is sitting at like 190. I’m, like, running on the ceiling, screaming. My parents are thinking I’m having a heart attack!” When Josh tells me this, he literally jumps. He’d more than doubled his goal and reached 24,000 followers.

But, after the high, a low. On his first day of high school, in a small town where sports ruled and online stardom was new and weird, Josh took a slagging in the halls. The bullies were mostly older kids, and they pelted slight, pretty Josh with homophobic slurs. This was both morally repugnant and inaccurate: Josh’s fanbase has always been mainly straight, adoring girls in thrall to his het-boy energy. Still, lunchtime that year meant 40 minutes of bullying—real-world preparation for a nascent online life.

To this day, Richards says he never reads the comments and advises everyone to do the same. “People can call me whatever they want. Like, I don’t care,” he says, adding that the high school bullying gave him tougher skin. “I was getting it to my face for four years. You think a little comment on social media is gonna do me that way?”

The money may also have helped ease the pain. He started running regular live events, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., talking to his fans in real time and answering their on-screen questions. His parents would listen at his bedroom door, a bit nervous, wondering why anyone would ask Josh about his favourite potato chips. In return, fans would send him monetary gifts—usually a buck or two. He was strategic, enlisting Olivia to work the comments, screening for questions from the highest gifters and the ones who would generate more engagement. He paid her a commission. Soon, he was clearing $600 to $1,000 a week, using his dad’s PayPal because he was too young to have his own. When Patti suggested that he apply for a job at Tim Hortons—she thought it would be a good life skill—Josh showed her the math: it would take months to make at Tim Hortons what he could make in a week online.

Instead, at age 17, he joined a tour, a travelling circus of TikTok and YouTube stars. The creators were mostly teenagers, like their fans. They came from around the US and Canada and had Gen Z names like Conner, Jaden, Chase and the other Chase. In convention centres and hotels in Phoenix, Houston and Seattle, Josh realized that his success had crawled out of the screen and into the real world. Girls between 10 and 16 were everywhere—all-access passes around necks, braces on teeth, toaster-size runners on feet. Sometimes they’d form a near–mosh pit, angling for photos and hugs, calling out, Jawwwwwwwsh! Josh was always a little surprised by the size of the crowds, sometimes a few thousand people in one place. In Cobourg, he’d never seen crowds like this, let alone ones that had gathered for him. He loved it.

The biggest creators were either on their way to LA or already there. Josh determined that, to get to the next level, he needed to collaborate—his numbers mingling with other creators’ numbers and ticking ever upward—and that meant leaving Cobourg. At the start of Grade 12, he sat his parents down and presented a business case for dropping out of high school. Patti says he had a list of everything he was going to do in LA, including how many hours he’d spend working his YouTube and TikTok channels. He promised to keep his room clean. He promised to call at least once a week. Such presentations were not unusual. This was a kid who, in middle school, had sketched out a multi-year plan to earn his first million on a whiteboard in his bedroom. Reluctantly, his parents allowed him to go, on the condition that he finish his final credits online. He agreed but didn’t keep his promise. Chasing fame, that intoxicating vapour, was all consuming.