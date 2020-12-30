Every notable new title on streaming services in January

We’ve rounded up new and noteworthy titles from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, CBC Gem, Crave and Disney Plus in Canada for the next few weeks. (And, if that’s not enough, here’s our list of every new title coming to Netflix this month.)

One Night in Miami…

Turns out Regina King really can do everything. Her directorial debut is a fictionalized account of real-life friends Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke, who get together to celebrate Muhammed Ali’s win in the ring against Sonny Liston—the fight that made him a household name. January 15

Flack

If you powered through Emily in Paris in a single sitting, you might appreciate this 2019 British dramedy series starring Anna Paquin as an American publicist who moves to London. It has everything, minus the appetizing French pastries: high-strung boss, incompetent co-workers and troublesome non-PC clients. Plus, if you can’t get enough, the second season is due out later this year. January 22

Also coming to Amazon Prime Video

Shirley (January 7)

American Gods: Season 3(January 11)

The Rental (January 22)

The High Note

In this musical comedy, Tracee Ellis Ross plays a version of her mother, Diana Ross, starring as a successful superstar approaching a mid-career slump. While the money-hungry label execs would rather see her do a Vegas residency, she instead reclaims control of her legacy, opting to record an album of new songs, aided by her ambitious assistant (Dakota Johnson). January 1

Monkey Beach

Based on Eden Robinson’s debut novel of the same name, this drama follows a young First Nations woman in British Columbia endowed with the ability to communicate with spirits. When her brother goes missing under mysterious circumstances, she uses her singular skills to cope with his disappearance. January 6

Also coming to Crave

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13 (January 1)

No Man’s Land (January 10)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2 (January 14)

Two Weeks to Live (January 15)

Tiger (January 17)

Desus and Mero: Season 3 (January 31)

WandaVision

Marvel’s trippy sci-fi miniseries takes place following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Superheroes Wanda Maximoff and Vision, played by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, get married and move to a suburban town to forget their past. Expect a Pleasantville vibe with a twist: the show starts off in black-and-white, set in a picture-perfect ’50s home, then progresses through decades of TV tropes as the superheroes realize all is not as it seems. January 15

Also coming to Disney Plus

Mary Poppins Returns (January 15)

Isle of Dogs (January 15)

Les Misérables

If you love Victor Hugo’s epic novel but don’t ever want to hear “I Dreamed a Dream” again, this BBC non-musical Les Miz has you covered. It brings together a star-studded, all-British cast including Olivia Colman, Lily Collins, Dominic West, David Oyelowo and Josh O’Connor. January 10

Also coming to CBC Gem

In the Long Run (January 8)

Adventures in Public School (December 31)

Losing Alice

This Israeli neo-noir miniseries follows Alice, a struggling film director who meets a gifted young screenwriter named Sophie on a train. She hopes to collaborate with Sophie and regain her former glory—but there’s a Faustian spin when Sophie takes over her dreams and reality, and Alice gets more than she bargained for. January 22

Also coming to Apple TV Plus

Dickinson: Season 2 (January 8)

Servant: Season 2 (January 15)