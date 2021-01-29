Every notable new title on streaming services in February

We’ve rounded up new and noteworthy titles from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, CBC Gem, Crave and Disney Plus in Canada for the next few weeks. (And, if that’s not enough, here’s our list of every new title coming to Netflix this month.)

I Care a Lot

In this black comedy thriller, Rosamund Pike taps back into her duplicitous Gone Girl energy. She stars as a thieving scammer who works her way into the lives of vulnerable (and loaded) seniors, becomes their legal guardians, and then auctions off their possessions. The trouble starts when it turns out her latest victim is connected to a powerful mobster. February 19

It’s a Sin

This British miniseries zeroes in on a group of starry-eyed 20-somethings who move to London at the dawn of the AIDS epidemic, then follows them for the next 10 years as their lives are irrevocably changed. Joining the young cast—which includes British musician Olly Alexander—are Neil Patrick Harris as a mentor and Saville Row tailor and Stephen Fry as a closeted conservative MP. February 19

Also coming to Amazon Prime Video

Greenland (February 5)

Bliss (February 5)

The Family Man: Season 2 (February 12)

Search Party

All four seasons of this cultish comedy thriller arrive in Canada this month. Part whodunit, part millennial satire, the show follows a group of bottomless-brunching, vintage clothes-wearing New York friends who set up an amateur investigation to hunt for a missing acquaintance—with disastrous consequences. Perfect for fans of The Flight Attendant. February 4

Also coming to Crave

Fake Famous (February 2)

Little Birds (February 14)

Miss Juneteenth (February 14)

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Documentarian R.J. Cutler shot this film in 2019, back when we could go outside and Billie Eilish wasn’t the biggest star in the world. The doc offers a glimpse into the pre-fame life of 17-year-old Eilish as she performs at small venues and records her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Spoiler alert: it sweeps the Grammys a year later.) February 26

Also coming to Apple TV Plus

The Snoopy Show (February 5)

For All Mankind: Season 2 (February 19)

Like Mike

This schmaltzy, fantastical early-aughts sports comedy follows an orphan—played by Bow Wow—who gets struck by lightening while holding a pair of Michael Jordan’s game sneakers. He soon discovers that the shoes give him basketball superpowers that carry him all the way to the NBA. Watch out for a host of cameos including Vince Carter, Chris Webber, Michael Finley and Steve Nash. February 5

Also coming to Disney Plus

Flora & Ulysses (February 19)

Myth: A Frozen Tale (February 26)

Belgravia

Bridgerton fans, here’s your next hit. This lush, Regency-set miniseries comes from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellows and covers the lead-up to and fallout from the Duchess of Richmond’s grand ball—which just happens to take place two days before the Battle of Waterloo. February 14

Also coming to CBC Gem

Giants of Africa (February 1)

Call the Midwives: Season 3 (February 5)