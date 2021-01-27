Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in February
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
The cutesy Netflix teen romance trilogy that jumpstarted the career of internet boyfriend Noah Centineo career comes to a bittersweet end this month. In the final instalment, high school senior Lara Jean grapples with a big decision: stick with her meticulous plans to attend Stanford with her boyfriend for the next four years, or follow a newfound desire to flee 3,000 miles away to the art scene in (pre-Covid) New York. February 12
Malcolm and Marie
Euphoria creator Sam Levinson wrote this chatty romantic drama during the early months of the pandemic while the rest of us were still panic-buying cans of beans, and then filmed the whole thing over two weeks last summer. John David Washington and Zendaya play a married couple whose relationship unspools in real time after Washington’s character, a Hollywood director, forgets to thank his wife on stage at a major awards ceremony. February 5
Firefly Lane
Based on Kristin Hannah’s beloved novel, this decades-spanning drama series follows an unlikely friendship forged in high school between a popular girl and a misfit. The friends, played by Katherine Heigl and Scrubs’s Sarah Chalke—both sporting voluminous ’80s wigs—navigate relationships, aging and careers. If you’re looking for gooey, positive vibes to get you through the lonely pandemic winter, this is your show. February 3
Parks and Recreation
Dust off your friendship scrapbooks, hang your Galentine’s Day decorations and get ready to grill up a Ron Swanson–sized breakfast feast, because all seven seasons of Parks and Rec are about to hit Netflix. The political satire sitcom follows an ensemble cast of municipal government employees—played by Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe and Chris Pratt, among others—in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, where nothing ever gets done without a meandering town hall meeting. (And watch out for cameos from President Biden in season 5 and 7.) February 1
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel
This true crime documentary series follows the 2013 mystery of Elisa Lam, a Vancouver college student who goes missing at the creepy Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles—and then unsettling camera footage of her last sighting goes viral. Turns out, the hotel was already infamous for hosting a serial killer and as the site of grizzly murders. February 10
Also coming to Netflix this month:
Available in February
Sisyphus
Vincenzo
Available February 1
Bachelorette
Boy Erased
Brimstone
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Final Destination 5
Friday
Friday After Next
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Léon: The Professional
Love Jacked
Mortal Engines
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
The NeverEnding Story
Next Friday
Red
Red 2
The Roommate
Spanglish
Stepmom
Available February 2
Kid Cosmic
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2
Available February 3
All My Friends Are Dead
Babe
Black Beach
The Boy Next Door
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
The Nutty Professor
Pitch Black
Red Dragon
Role Models
Available February 5
After We Collided
Hache: Season 2
Invisible City
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity
Available February 6
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2
The Sinner: Jamie
Available February 9
Dinner with Friends
Available February 10
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
Available February 11
Capitani
Layla Majnun
Red Dot
Squared Love
Available February 12
Buried by the Bernards
Creed II
Nadiya Bakes
Hate by Dani Rovira
Xico’s Journey
Available February 15
The Crew
Unhinged
Available February 16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Teen Titans Go!: Season 5
Available February 17
Behind Her Eyes
Hello, Me!
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2
Available February 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
Vikings: Season 4
Available February 19
Tribes of Europa
Available February 20
Classmates Minus
If Beale Street Could Talk
Stan and Ollie
Available February 23
Brian Regan: On The Rocks
Pelé
Available February 24
Canine Intervention
Available February 25
Geez and Ann
High-Rise Invasion
Available February 26
Bigfoot Family
Caught by a Wave
Crazy About Her
Available February 28
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 12
Unabomber: In His Own Words: Season 1
Leaving Netflix this month
Bring It On (February 4)
Bring It On Again (February 4)
Bring it On: All or Nothing (February 4)
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (February 4)
Bring It On: In It to Win It (February 4)
Braveheart (February 28)
Dragons’ Den: Seasons 11-14 (February 28)
La La Land (February 28)