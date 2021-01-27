Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in February

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in February

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

The cutesy Netflix teen romance trilogy that jumpstarted the career of internet boyfriend Noah Centineo career comes to a bittersweet end this month. In the final instalment, high school senior Lara Jean grapples with a big decision: stick with her meticulous plans to attend Stanford with her boyfriend for the next four years, or follow a newfound desire to flee 3,000 miles away to the art scene in (pre-Covid) New York. February 12

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Malcolm and Marie

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson wrote this chatty romantic drama during the early months of the pandemic while the rest of us were still panic-buying cans of beans, and then filmed the whole thing over two weeks last summer. John David Washington and Zendaya play a married couple whose relationship unspools in real time after Washington’s character, a Hollywood director, forgets to thank his wife on stage at a major awards ceremony. February 5

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Firefly Lane

Based on Kristin Hannah’s beloved novel, this decades-spanning drama series follows an unlikely friendship forged in high school between a popular girl and a misfit. The friends, played by Katherine Heigl and Scrubs’s Sarah Chalke—both sporting voluminous ’80s wigs—navigate relationships, aging and careers. If you’re looking for gooey, positive vibes to get you through the lonely pandemic winter, this is your show. February 3

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Parks and Recreation

Dust off your friendship scrapbooks, hang your Galentine’s Day decorations and get ready to grill up a Ron Swanson–sized breakfast feast, because all seven seasons of Parks and Rec are about to hit Netflix. The political satire sitcom follows an ensemble cast of municipal government employees—played by Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe and Chris Pratt, among others—in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, where nothing ever gets done without a meandering town hall meeting. (And watch out for cameos from President Biden in season 5 and 7.) February 1

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel

This true crime documentary series follows the 2013 mystery of Elisa Lam, a Vancouver college student who goes missing at the creepy Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles—and then unsettling camera footage of her last sighting goes viral. Turns out, the hotel was already infamous for hosting a serial killer and as the site of grizzly murders. February 10

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in February

Sisyphus

Vincenzo

Available February 1

Bachelorette

Boy Erased

Brimstone

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Final Destination 5

Friday

Friday After Next

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Léon: The Professional

Love Jacked

Mortal Engines

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The NeverEnding Story

Next Friday

Red

Red 2

The Roommate

Spanglish

Stepmom

Available February 2

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2

Available February 3

All My Friends Are Dead

Babe

Black Beach

The Boy Next Door

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Nutty Professor

Pitch Black

Red Dragon

Role Models

Available February 5

After We Collided

Hache: Season 2

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

Available February 6

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2

The Sinner: Jamie

Available February 9

Dinner with Friends

Available February 10

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

Available February 11

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Red Dot

Squared Love

Available February 12

Buried by the Bernards

Creed II

Nadiya Bakes

Hate by Dani Rovira

Xico’s Journey

Available February 15

The Crew

Unhinged

Available February 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Teen Titans Go!: Season 5

Available February 17

Behind Her Eyes

Hello, Me!

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2

Available February 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Vikings: Season 4

Available February 19

Tribes of Europa

Available February 20

Classmates Minus

If Beale Street Could Talk

Stan and Ollie

Available February 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks

Pelé

Available February 24

Canine Intervention

Available February 25

Geez and Ann

High-Rise Invasion

Available February 26

Bigfoot Family

Caught by a Wave

Crazy About Her

Available February 28

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 12

Unabomber: In His Own Words: Season 1

Leaving Netflix this month

Bring It On (February 4)

Bring It On Again (February 4)

Bring it On: All or Nothing (February 4)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (February 4)

Bring It On: In It to Win It (February 4)

Braveheart (February 28)

Dragons’ Den: Seasons 11-14 (February 28)

La La Land (February 28)