A Bernie Sanders talk, Art Toronto and six other things to see, do, hear and read this week

A visit from Bernie Sanders

1Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders visits U of T to discuss the benefits of Medicare for all. The Vermont senator will discuss how Canada’s single-payer system can be adapted to the U.S. with Dr. Danielle Martin of Women’s College Hospital. Those who believe that “Bernie would’ve won” can pretend this is an official presidential visit. Sunday, October 29. Free. Convocation Hall, University of Toronto.

A double shot of New York comedy

2Just for Laughs’s 17th annual Canadian Comedy Tour hits Toronto with another strong lineup of rising comedy stars. Sugar Sammy hosts, while New York comics Gina Brillon (a Bronx up-and-comer) and Alonzo Bodden (winner of Last Comic Standing) share the headlining slots. Thursday, October 26. $37.50–$55.50. Massey Hall.

A weekend-long art extravaganza

3With hundreds of artists’ work on display, Art Toronto—a sprawling, weekend-long cornucopia of creativity—can be a little overwhelming. This year’s can’t-miss attractions include a multimedia group exhibition of L.A. art (including the painting by artist Chris Coy, above), the impressively versatile Haida-Québecois artist Raymond Boisjoly, an immersive VR art experience and an art gallery inside a shipping container. Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30. $22. Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

A stylish cinematic retrospective

4Director Johnnie To is best known around the world for his stylish, minimalist gangster movies, but his 30-year career in the Hong Kong film industry has also encompassed slapstick comedies, romances, kung-fu and even musicals. The legendary filmmaker visits Toronto to kick off TIFF’s comprehensive retrospective: on October 26, he’ll introduce The Mission and a special presentation of the martial-arts classic Dragon Inn, while, on October 27, he’ll discuss his gangland duology Election and Election II. Thursday, October 26 to December 28. $14. TIFF Bell Lightbox.

A global ballet summit

5Four years ago, the breathtaking Russian dancer Svetlana Lunkina left Moscow’s fabled Bolshoi to join the National Ballet of Canada. Now, she’s tapping her network to create the Canada All-Star Ballet, with dancers from some of the world’s best companies, such as the Paris Opera Ballet and the Mariinsky. The program includes a pas de deux from Marius Petipa’s Russian Sleeping Beauty and a duet from Wayne McGregor’s twitchy Chroma, set to music by the White Stripes’ Jack White. Saturday, October 28. $45–$195. Sony Centre for the Performing Arts.

A chance to get your hands on an Andy Warhol

6One consequence of running your art studio as a “Factory” is that you produce a lot of art. A selection of paintings from the endlessly prolific Andy Warhol are up for sale at Liss Gallery this week, including several of his instantly recognizable electric chair, flower and Superman pieces. Hang ’em in your hallway and be famous amongst your friends (for 15 minutes at least). Wednesday, October 25. RSVP required. Liss Gallery.

A rare show from Italian prog-rock royalty

7The legendary Italian prog-rockers Goblin put earworms into millions of brains with their famous themes for Suspiria and Deep Red. For the band’s first North American tour since 2013, the band lineup (mostly original members at this point) will mostly stick to their ’70s hits. Morricone Youth and DJ Steve Freshfield are also on the bill. Thursday, October 26. $28.50. The Opera House.

The return of Fubar

8Get ready to give’r again as Viceland presents a sneak peek of Fubar: Age of Computer, a new series based on the Canadian cult classic. Director Michael Dowse and stars David Lawrence (Terry) and Paul Spence (Dean) will be on hand for a Q&A discussing how they brought their head-banger icons to the digital age. Wednesday, October 25. Free. Royal Cinema.