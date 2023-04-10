The fourth and final season of Barry is here—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are the 10 most anticipated titles coming to Netflix, CBC Gem, Crave, Apple TV Plus and Prime Video

Two of the decade’s most lauded shows are coming to an end this week. Get ready to bid farewell to Barry, Bill Hader’s black comedy about a hitman who wants to leave his violent life behind to become an actor, as well as to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the glitzy dramedy that follows an aspiring female comedian in 1950s New York. It’s not all about goodbyes, though: debuting this week is The Last Thing He Told Me, a thrilling new miniseries starring Jennifer Garner. Here are our picks for the 10 most anticipated titles coming to Netflix, CBC Gem, Crave, Apple TV Plus and Prime Video.

10. Obsession (Netflix)



This four-episode erotic thriller follows a respected London surgeon (Richard Armitage) who starts an illicit affair with his son’s fiancée (Charlie Murphy). Lust soon turns into infatuation, and the pair embark on a cat-and-mouse game to keep their secret. April 13

9. American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix)

Timed with the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing, this three-part series builds an almost minute-by-minute retelling of the chase to capture the two suspects. Archival and cellphone footage, police radio, and interviews with first responders who were on the scene help shape the story. April 12

8. Florida Man (Netflix)

After years of "Florida Man" memes—viral, ridiculous-sounding local news headlines perpetrated by anonymous figures in the sunshine state—this drama asks: What would a TV show inspired by these wild tales look like? Edgar Ramírez stars as the titular character, an ex-cop who is tied up with a Philadelphia mobster and is forced to return home to Florida to track down his runaway girlfriend and pay off his debts. April 13

7. Shoplifters (CBC Gem)

This Japanese movie from acclaimed filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2018. It follows a group of dysfunctional outsiders in Tokyo who are bonded together by a sense of loyalty—and their affinity for petty theft. But, when one of them is arrested, shining a spotlight on their identities, their lives are completely upended. April 15

6. 100 Foot Wave, season two (Crave)

This critically acclaimed docuseries—which follows the life and career of surfing legend Garrett McNamara and other pros—is back for a second season, this time covering the pandemic-afflicted 2020/21 and 2021/22 big wave seasons. Stops include Nazaré, Portugal, Hawaii and California, and viewers can expect to see the emergence of impressive newcomers on the scene. April 16

5. A Black Lady Sketch Show, season four (Crave)

This Emmy-nominated series returns for a new season of laugh-out-loud sketches performed by a cast of predominantly Black women. Guest stars this time around include Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kyla Pratt, Yvette Nicole Brown and Colman Domingo. April 14

4. Nope (Crave)

Jordan Peele's third feature film finally makes its Canadian streaming debut. The sci-fi horror flick follows a man and his sister who notice something mysterious in the skies above their California ranch—and must deal with the consequences when outsiders arrive and try to profit off of the discovery. Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun star. April 14

3. The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV Plus)

Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler and Victor Garber star in this miniseries adapted from the Laura Dave novel of the same name. It follows a woman who is forced to build a new relationship with her stepdaughter after her husband suddenly disappears, leaving the pair to embark on a quest to find out what happened to him. April 14

2. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season five (Prime Video)

This award-winning dramedy from the creator of cult-favourite Gilmore Girls takes its final bow with its fifth season. Will Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) finally get her big break and become a big New York comedy star? Tune in to find out. April 14

1. Barry, season four (Crave)