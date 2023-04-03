Beef, starring Ali Wong and Steven Yuen, hits Netflix—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are the 10 most anticipated titles coming to Paramount Plus, Hayu, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus

If you’re feeling indecisive this week, don’t worry—the streamers are offering a little bit of everything. Debuting are buzzy dramedy Beef—about a couple of drivers, played by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, who get into a high-stakes feud over a road-rage incident—and Tiny Beautiful Things, an intimate series, starring Kathryn Hahn, inspired by Cheryl Strayed’s collection of advice columns. There’s also Guy Ritchie’s latest action-comedy, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, which features a star-studded cast and follows a spy who teams up with a Hollywood actor to stop a weapons sale. Here are our picks for the most anticipated titles streaming on Paramount Plus, Hayu, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus.

10. Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies (Paramount Plus)

Grease is the word in this musical prequel series, which is set four years before the iconic 1978 film and follows the four teenagers who become the founding members of the famed Pink Ladies clique. The series will also be available on Prime Video via its Paramount Plus channel. April 6

9. Celebrity Prank Wars (Hayu)

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon are teaming up in the name of comedy. In each episode of this series, the duo helps a fellow celeb (guest stars include Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper and Joel McHale) prank another one of their famous friends. April 7

8. On a Wing and a Prayer (Prime Video)

Inspired by a true story, this drama follows a man who has to navigate a private plane in order to save his family after their pilot suddenly dies mid-flight. Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe star. April 7

7. Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (Netflix)

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi’s life changed when his 2019 single “Someone You Loved” became the UK’s longest-running top 10 track by a British artist. In this raw and candid documentary, he opens up about his sudden fame, his mental health and the pressures of making a second album after achieving stratospheric success. April 5

6. The Crossover (Disney Plus)

Based on Kwame Alexander’s novel of the same name, this sports drama produced by LeBron James follows a pair of teen brothers and basketball prodigies (played by Jalyn Hall and Amir O’Neil). As the boys contend with school, sports, family and growing up on and off the court, their father (Derek Luke), a former pro, adjusts to his new life, and their mother (Sabrina Revelle) finally gets the chance to pursue her own dreams. April 5

5. Gangs of Lagos (Prime Video)

Prime Video’s first-ever African original movie is a high-stakes crime thriller that follows a group of childhood friends as they navigate life in Lagos, Nigeria. Nollywood stars Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike Osebuka, Chioma Chukwuka and Iyabo Ojo star, and acclaimed filmmaker Jadesola Osiberu directs. April 7

4. Schmigadoon!, season two (Apple TV Plus)

The first season of this comedy series, which parodies the 1947 musical Brigadoon, introduced viewers to a New York couple (Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong) who get trapped in a magical town that’s styled like a golden-age Hollywood musical. In season two, the couple find themselves missing the charming town and try to return—only to discover that it’s transformed into the grittier Schimago (riffing on, you guessed it, Chicago). April 7

3. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (Prime Video)

Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes and Hugh Grant lead the cast of this new Guy Ritchie flick. The action-comedy follows an elite spy who embarks on a globe-spanning mission to stop a billionaire from selling a deadly new weapons technology—with the help of a major Hollywood movie star. April 7

2. Tiny Beautiful Things (Disney Plus)

Adapted from Cheryl Strayed’s book of the same name, this drama series follows a writer (Kathryn Hahn) who becomes a popular advice columnist despite the fact that her own life is falling apart. Emmy-winner Merritt Wever also stars, and Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are among the show’s executive producers. April 7

1. Beef (Netflix)

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong star in this buzzy dramedy about two very different strangers whose paths cross during a road-rage incident. When the pair are unable to let their anger go, the situation escalates into an all-out feud with devastating consequences. April 6