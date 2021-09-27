Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in October

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in October

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You: Season 3

The third season of this creepy thriller series picks up right where it left off, with serial killers Joe and Love—played by Gossip Girl OG Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti—expecting their first child together. Joe, Love and their new son move to the suburbs for a fresh start, but it’s not long before their next-door neighbour becomes the latest object of Joe’s obsession. October 15

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Colin in Black & White

This inspirational coming-of-age miniseries, based on the life of athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick, was created by Ava DuVernay and is narrated by Kaepernick. It follows the aspiring football player through his youth as he navigates high school, dating and his racial identity growing up in Wisconsin and California. October 29

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Army of Thieves

This prequel to Army of the Dead—Zack Snyder’s zombie-heist comedy from last year—takes place six years before the events of the first film, when the zombie outbreak is just beginning. Safe cracker Ludwig Dieter is picking up his skills in Germany when he’s hired for his first major robbery with a ragtag crew of wannabe crooks. October 29

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Guilty

This talky one-room crime thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal was filmed in 11 days during the pandemic and premiered at TIFF this past September. It follows a day in the life of a troubled cop who’s manning the 911 phone line when he receives an emergency call from a kidnapped woman and orchestrates her rescue from his cubicle. October 1

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Maid

Starring real-life mother-daughter duo Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley, this tearjerky drama miniseries is based on Stephanie Land’s memoir of the same name about poverty in the United States. It follows a down-on-her-luck single mother who takes a job as a housekeeper to escape an abusive relationship and provide for her young daughter. October 1

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in October

A World Without

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts

Call My Agent: Bollywood

Encounters: Season 1

Inspector Koo

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea

Available October 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

Diana: The Musical

Forever Rich

Paik’s Spirit

Scaredy Cats

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

Swallow

30 Days of Night

A Dog’s Journey

Abominable

Addams Family Values

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Anatomy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Blades of Glory

Bruce Almighty

The Cabin in the Woods

Catch Me If You Can

Charlotte’s Web

Corpse Bride

Dark Shadows

The Devil’s Rejects

Escape Plan

Failure to Launch

Flight

Freedom Writers

Good Boys

Heat

Jackass: The Movie

Knock Knock

Mamma Mia!

Men in Black 3

The Missing

The People vs. Larry Flynt

Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2

Ride Along 2

The Ring

Safe House

Saving Private Ryan

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Wyatt Earp

Available October 3

After

Scissor Seven: Season 3

Upcoming Summer

Available October 4

Blue’s Clues & You!: Season 1

On My Block: Season 4

Available October 5

Escape The Undertake

The Great Canadian Baking Show: Season 4

Available October 6

Bad Sport

Baking Impossible

The Five Juanas

Love Is Blind: Brazil

There’s Someone Inside Your House

A Million Ways to Die in the West

About a Boy

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Drag Me to Hell

Dragonheart

Fear

Land of the Lost

Minions

The Thing

Werewolves Within

Available October 7

The Billion Dollar Code

Knocked Up

Sexy Beasts: Season 2

​​The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2

Available October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Family Business: Season 3

Grudge / Kin

Honey Boy

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

Pretty Smart

Available October 9

Blue Period

Available October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2

The King’s Affection

Available October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano

Mighty Express: Season 5

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3

Available October 13

The Blacklist: Season 8

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate

Hiacynt

Reflection of You

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Available October 14

Another Life: Season 2

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

One Night in Paris

Available October 15

CoComelon: Season 4

Deep Impact

The Forgotten Battle

The Four of Us

Karma’s World

Little Things: Season 4

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Name

Paw Patrol: Season 8

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween

The Trip



Available October 16

The General’s Daughter

Misfit: The Series

Super 8

Available October 17

Hellboy

Available October 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo

Available October 20

Found

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3

Night Teeth

Sinister

Stuck Together

Available October 21

Flip a Coin -One Ok Rock Documentary

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6

Insiders

Komi Can’t Communicate

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam

Sex, Love & Goop

Available October 22

Adventure Beast

​​Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job

Little Big Mouth

Locke & Key: Season 2

Maya and the Three

More than Blue: The Series

Roaring Twenties

Available October 26

Sex: Unzipped

Available October 27

Hypnotic

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

Sintonia: Season 2

This Is Us: Season 5

Available October 28

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3

The Motive

Available October 29

Dear Mother

Mythomaniac: Season 2

The Time It Takes

Leaving Netflix this month

Scandal: Seasons 1-7 (October 4)

Scary Movie 2 (October 19)

Scary Movie 3 (October 19)

Scary Movie 4 (October 19)

Scary Movie 5 (October 19)

Argo (October 31)