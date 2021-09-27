Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in October
You: Season 3
The third season of this creepy thriller series picks up right where it left off, with serial killers Joe and Love—played by Gossip Girl OG Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti—expecting their first child together. Joe, Love and their new son move to the suburbs for a fresh start, but it’s not long before their next-door neighbour becomes the latest object of Joe’s obsession. October 15
Colin in Black & White
This inspirational coming-of-age miniseries, based on the life of athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick, was created by Ava DuVernay and is narrated by Kaepernick. It follows the aspiring football player through his youth as he navigates high school, dating and his racial identity growing up in Wisconsin and California. October 29
Army of Thieves
This prequel to Army of the Dead—Zack Snyder’s zombie-heist comedy from last year—takes place six years before the events of the first film, when the zombie outbreak is just beginning. Safe cracker Ludwig Dieter is picking up his skills in Germany when he’s hired for his first major robbery with a ragtag crew of wannabe crooks. October 29
The Guilty
This talky one-room crime thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal was filmed in 11 days during the pandemic and premiered at TIFF this past September. It follows a day in the life of a troubled cop who’s manning the 911 phone line when he receives an emergency call from a kidnapped woman and orchestrates her rescue from his cubicle. October 1
Maid
Starring real-life mother-daughter duo Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley, this tearjerky drama miniseries is based on Stephanie Land’s memoir of the same name about poverty in the United States. It follows a down-on-her-luck single mother who takes a job as a housekeeper to escape an abusive relationship and provide for her young daughter. October 1
Also coming to Netflix this month:
Available in October
A World Without
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts
Call My Agent: Bollywood
Encounters: Season 1
Inspector Koo
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea
Available October 1
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
Diana: The Musical
Forever Rich
Paik’s Spirit
Scaredy Cats
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
Swallow
30 Days of Night
A Dog’s Journey
Abominable
Addams Family Values
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Anatomy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Blades of Glory
Bruce Almighty
The Cabin in the Woods
Catch Me If You Can
Charlotte’s Web
Corpse Bride
Dark Shadows
The Devil’s Rejects
Escape Plan
Failure to Launch
Flight
Freedom Writers
Good Boys
Heat
Jackass: The Movie
Knock Knock
Mamma Mia!
Men in Black 3
The Missing
The People vs. Larry Flynt
Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2
Ride Along 2
The Ring
Safe House
Saving Private Ryan
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Wyatt Earp
Available October 3
After
Scissor Seven: Season 3
Upcoming Summer
Available October 4
Blue’s Clues & You!: Season 1
On My Block: Season 4
Available October 5
Escape The Undertake
The Great Canadian Baking Show: Season 4
Available October 6
Bad Sport
Baking Impossible
The Five Juanas
Love Is Blind: Brazil
There’s Someone Inside Your House
A Million Ways to Die in the West
About a Boy
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Drag Me to Hell
Dragonheart
Fear
Land of the Lost
Minions
The Thing
Werewolves Within
Available October 7
The Billion Dollar Code
Knocked Up
Sexy Beasts: Season 2
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2
Available October 8
A Tale Dark & Grimm
Family Business: Season 3
Grudge / Kin
Honey Boy
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
Pretty Smart
Available October 9
Blue Period
Available October 11
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2
The King’s Affection
Available October 12
Bright: Samurai Soul
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
Mighty Express: Season 5
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3
Available October 13
The Blacklist: Season 8
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate
Hiacynt
Reflection of You
Violet Evergarden the Movie
Available October 14
Another Life: Season 2
Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
One Night in Paris
Available October 15
CoComelon: Season 4
Deep Impact
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us
Karma’s World
Little Things: Season 4
Michael Jackson’s This Is It
My Best Friend’s Wedding
My Name
Paw Patrol: Season 8
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween
The Trip
Available October 16
The General’s Daughter
Misfit: The Series
Super 8
Available October 17
Hellboy
Available October 19
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo
Available October 20
Found
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3
Night Teeth
Sinister
Stuck Together
Available October 21
Flip a Coin -One Ok Rock Documentary
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6
Insiders
Komi Can’t Communicate
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam
Sex, Love & Goop
Available October 22
Adventure Beast
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job
Little Big Mouth
Locke & Key: Season 2
Maya and the Three
More than Blue: The Series
Roaring Twenties
Available October 26
Sex: Unzipped
Available October 27
Hypnotic
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
Sintonia: Season 2
This Is Us: Season 5
Available October 28
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3
The Motive
Available October 29
Dear Mother
Mythomaniac: Season 2
The Time It Takes
Leaving Netflix this month
Scandal: Seasons 1-7 (October 4)
Scary Movie 2 (October 19)
Scary Movie 3 (October 19)
Scary Movie 4 (October 19)
Scary Movie 5 (October 19)
Argo (October 31)