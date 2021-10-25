Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in November
The Harder They Fall
This irreverent cowboy western is about a crew of outlaws on the hunt for revenge when they learn that one of their rivals is about to be released from prison. It’s stacked with A-listers: the cast includes Regina King, Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, and Jay-Z is producing—the elusive Queen Bey even made appearances at the film’s premieres in London and Los Angeles in October. November 3
Red Notice
This popcorny action-comedy flick features Wonder Woman, Deadpool and The Rock in a high-adrenaline international heist adventure. Gal Gadot stars as a notorious art thief looking to sneak off with a trio of ostrich-sized Fabergé eggs before her blundering competitors, played by Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, can catch up to her. November 12
Cowboy Bebop
Cowboy Bebop is a live-action series adaptation of the Japanese sci-fi animé TV hit of the same name. Set 50 years in the future, the series follows a crew of bounty hunters hopping around the solar system, hunting down wanted criminals. Inspired by the whiz-bang animé aesthetic, the series makes ample visual use of comic-book panels, which the protagonists can walk in and out of at will. November 19
Passing
Based on the 1929 novel by Nella Larsen, this moody period film follows two mixed-race childhood friends, played by Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, who reunite in adulthood. One of the women lives in Harlem with her doctor husband while the other passes as white in upper-crust society, keeping her true identity hidden from both her friends and her bigoted husband. November 10
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his directorial debut with this musical about an aspiring theatre composer—played by Andrew Garfield—who can’t seem to find the limelight after nearly a decade in the industry. It’s based on the ’90s off-Broadway show by Rent composer Jonathan Larson, who in turn based the musical on his own life. November 19
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available in November
Decoupled
Happiness Ever After
Available November 1
The Claus Family
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Daddy’s Home
Dance with Me
Dear Santa
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Downton Abbey
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Daughter
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
Gather
The Hurt Locker
Hustlers
Just My Luck
L.A. Confidential
The Man Who Invented Christmas
Minority Report
My Dad’s Christmas Date
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
The Other Boleyn Girl
Shutter Island
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds
Available November 2
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
Ridley Jones: Season 2
Available November 3
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Lords of Scam
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Richard Jewell
Scent of a Woman
Available November 4
Catching Killers
Available November 5
A Cop Movie
Big Mouth: Season 5
The Club
Glória
Love Hard
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
The Unlikely Murderer
We Couldn’t Become Adults
Yara
Zero to Hero
Available November 6
Arcane
Available November 7
Father Christmas is Back
Available November 9
Swap Shop
Your Life Is a Joke
Available November 10
Animal
Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1-5
Gentefied: Season 2
Available November 11
Love Never Lies
Available November 15
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Indecent Proposal
Lies and Deceit
Snowbound for Christmas
Available November 16
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing
Available November 17
Christmas Flow
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Riverdale: Season 6
Tear Along the Dotted Line
Tiger King 2
Available November 18
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
Dogs in Space
Lead Me Home
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
Available November 19
Blown Away: Christmas
Dhamaka
Extinct
For Life: Season 2
Hellbound
Love Me Instead
The Mind, Explained: Season 2
Procession
Available November 20
New World
Available November 21
Jack Reacher
Outlaws
Available November 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast
Available November 24
A Boy Called Christmas
Bruised
Robin Robin
Selling Sunset: Season 4
True Story
Available November 25
Charlie’s Angels
F is for Family: Season 5
Super Crooks
Available November 26
A Castle For Christmas
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
Green Snake
Light the Night
School of Chocolate
Spoiled Brats
Available November 28
Elves
Available November 29
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible
The Way Back
Available November 30
The Cable Guy
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier
My Christmas Inn
The Summit of the Gods
Vikings: Season 4
Leaving Netflix this month
Longmire: Seasons 1-3 (November 16)
The Hangover (November 20)
The Hangover: Part II (November 20)
The Hangover: Part III (November 20)
Man Down: Seasons 1-4 (November 29)
Rake: Seasons 1-4 (November 30)
Turn: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4 (November 30)