Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in November

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in November

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The Harder They Fall This irreverent cowboy western is about a crew of outlaws on the hunt for revenge when they learn that one of their rivals is about to be released from prison. It’s stacked with A-listers: the cast includes Regina King, Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, and Jay-Z is producing—the elusive Queen Bey even made appearances at the film’s premieres in London and Los Angeles in October. November 3

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Red Notice

This popcorny action-comedy flick features Wonder Woman, Deadpool and The Rock in a high-adrenaline international heist adventure. Gal Gadot stars as a notorious art thief looking to sneak off with a trio of ostrich-sized Fabergé eggs before her blundering competitors, played by Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, can catch up to her. November 12

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop is a live-action series adaptation of the Japanese sci-fi animé TV hit of the same name. Set 50 years in the future, the series follows a crew of bounty hunters hopping around the solar system, hunting down wanted criminals. Inspired by the whiz-bang animé aesthetic, the series makes ample visual use of comic-book panels, which the protagonists can walk in and out of at will. November 19

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Passing

Based on the 1929 novel by Nella Larsen, this moody period film follows two mixed-race childhood friends, played by Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, who reunite in adulthood. One of the women lives in Harlem with her doctor husband while the other passes as white in upper-crust society, keeping her true identity hidden from both her friends and her bigoted husband. November 10

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his directorial debut with this musical about an aspiring theatre composer—played by Andrew Garfield—who can’t seem to find the limelight after nearly a decade in the industry. It’s based on the ’90s off-Broadway show by Rent composer Jonathan Larson, who in turn based the musical on his own life. November 19

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available in November

Decoupled

Happiness Ever After

Available November 1

The Claus Family

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Daddy’s Home

Dance with Me

Dear Santa

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Downton Abbey

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Daughter

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Gather

The Hurt Locker

Hustlers

Just My Luck

L.A. Confidential

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Minority Report

My Dad’s Christmas Date

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

The Other Boleyn Girl

Shutter Island

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds

Available November 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Ridley Jones: Season 2

Available November 3

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Lords of Scam

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Richard Jewell

Scent of a Woman

Available November 4

Catching Killers

Available November 5

A Cop Movie

Big Mouth: Season 5

The Club

Glória

Love Hard

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3

The Unlikely Murderer

We Couldn’t Become Adults

Yara

Zero to Hero

Available November 6

Arcane

Available November 7

Father Christmas is Back

Available November 9

Swap Shop

Your Life Is a Joke

Available November 10

Animal

Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1-5

Gentefied: Season 2

Available November 11

Love Never Lies

Available November 15

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Indecent Proposal

Lies and Deceit

Snowbound for Christmas

Available November 16

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

Available November 17

Christmas Flow

The Queen of Flow: Season 2

Riverdale: Season 6

Tear Along the Dotted Line

Tiger King 2

Available November 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet

Dogs in Space

Lead Me Home

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Available November 19

Blown Away: Christmas

Dhamaka

Extinct

For Life: Season 2

Hellbound

Love Me Instead

The Mind, Explained: Season 2

Procession

Available November 20

New World

Available November 21

Jack Reacher

Outlaws

Available November 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

Available November 24

A Boy Called Christmas

Bruised

Robin Robin

Selling Sunset: Season 4

True Story

Available November 25

Charlie’s Angels

F is for Family: Season 5

Super Crooks

Available November 26

A Castle For Christmas

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

Green Snake

Light the Night

School of Chocolate

Spoiled Brats

Available November 28

Elves

Available November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

The Way Back

Available November 30

The Cable Guy

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier

My Christmas Inn

The Summit of the Gods

Vikings: Season 4

Leaving Netflix this month

Longmire: Seasons 1-3 (November 16)

The Hangover (November 20)

The Hangover: Part II (November 20)

The Hangover: Part III (November 20)

Man Down: Seasons 1-4 (November 29)

Rake: Seasons 1-4 (November 30)

Turn: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4 (November 30)