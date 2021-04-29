Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in May

Army of the Dead Ocean's Eleven meets Resident Evil in Zack Snyder's new action-comedy, which follows a motley crew of mercenaries who return to a ravaged post-apocalyptic Las Vegas for a $50-million heist. To get to the good stuff, they have to weave and dodge their way through the zombie army that's taken over the streets (including a kinda-lovable zombie tiger). May 21

The Upshaws

Netflix is resurrecting the ’90s family sitcom with this series about an everyday blended family in small-town Indiana. Executive producer Mike Epps stars as a mechanic shop owner who lives with his wife, kids and prickly sister-in-law, played by Wanda Sykes. Expect a comforting, nostalgic mix of zingy one-liners and lighthearted, resolved-in-22-minutes plots. May 12

The Woman in the Window

In this trippy crime thriller, Amy Adams stars as Anna, an agoraphobic psychologist losing her grip on reality while isolated at home (we can relate). After witnessing a gruesome murder in the apartment across the way, Anna camps out by the window with a camera à la Rear Window, determined to solve the mystery. May 14

Jupiter’s Legacy

From the people behind Kick-Ass and Kingsman, this popcorny sci-fi action series follows a group known as the Union, who rise up to help America out of the Great Depression. Decades of crime fighting later, the Union—including Josh Duhamel, now with cascading grey locks—hopes to pass on the torch to their children, who, like all celeb kids, have struggled to live up to their parent’s expectations. May 7

Monster

This legal drama—whose star-studded cast includes ASAP Rocky, Jennifer Hudson, Nas and John David Washington—follows a high-achieving high school student and wannabe photographer who gets wrapped up in a sinister plot and winds up on trial for murder. May 7

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in May

AlRawabi School for Girls

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir

Mad for Each Other

Master of None

Racket Boys

Ragnarok: Season 2

Available May 1

Blood Diamond

Dark Skies

Evil Dead

The Forbidden Kingdom

Gandhi

Good Girls Get High

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

La Moitié gauche du frigo

My Awkward Sexual Adventure

New Year’s Eve

On the Basis of Sex

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Total Drama Island

TOTAL Drama: Action

Total Drama: All Stars

Total Drama: Pahkitew Island

Total Drama: Revenge of the Island

Total Drama: The Ridonculous Race

Total Drama: World Tour

Twister

The Upside

May 4

Selena: The Series: Part 2

Trash Truck: Season 2

May 5

Brightburn

Casino

Honey

Honey 2

How High

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

The Wizard

Weird Science

May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2

Lost Girls & Love Hotels

Milestone

Patch Adams

May 8

Mine

May 10

Shaft

May 11

Money, Explained

May 12

Dance of the Forty One

Oxygen

May 13

Castlevania: Season 4

May 14

A Madea Family Funeral

Ferry

Haunted: Season 3

I Am All Girls

Jungle Beat: The Movie

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2

Move to Heaven

The Strange House

Synchronic



May 16

Little

May 17

Halston

Annabelle Comes Home

May 18

Men in Black: International

Poms

Sardar Ka Grandson

May 19

The Last Days

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2

May 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3

The Neighbor: Season 2

May 23

Us

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

May 27

The Banana Splits Movie

Black Space

Eden

Soy Rada: Serendipity

Blue Miracle



May 28

Dog Gone Trouble

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

May 31

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties

Leaving Netflix this month

Mallrats (May 3)

Sucker Punch (May 13)

Sherlock: Series 1-3 (May 14)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (May 16)

Silver Linings Playbook (May 20)

American Crime: Seasons 1-3 (May 29)

Full House: Seasons 1-8 (May 31)