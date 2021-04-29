Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in May
Army of the Dead
Ocean’s Eleven meets Resident Evil in Zack Snyder’s new action-comedy, which follows a motley crew of mercenaries who return to a ravaged post-apocalyptic Las Vegas for a $50-million heist. To get to the good stuff, they have to weave and dodge their way through the zombie army that’s taken over the streets (including a kinda-lovable zombie tiger). May 21
The Upshaws
Netflix is resurrecting the ’90s family sitcom with this series about an everyday blended family in small-town Indiana. Executive producer Mike Epps stars as a mechanic shop owner who lives with his wife, kids and prickly sister-in-law, played by Wanda Sykes. Expect a comforting, nostalgic mix of zingy one-liners and lighthearted, resolved-in-22-minutes plots. May 12
The Woman in the Window
In this trippy crime thriller, Amy Adams stars as Anna, an agoraphobic psychologist losing her grip on reality while isolated at home (we can relate). After witnessing a gruesome murder in the apartment across the way, Anna camps out by the window with a camera à la Rear Window, determined to solve the mystery. May 14
Jupiter’s Legacy
From the people behind Kick-Ass and Kingsman, this popcorny sci-fi action series follows a group known as the Union, who rise up to help America out of the Great Depression. Decades of crime fighting later, the Union—including Josh Duhamel, now with cascading grey locks—hopes to pass on the torch to their children, who, like all celeb kids, have struggled to live up to their parent’s expectations. May 7
Monster
This legal drama—whose star-studded cast includes ASAP Rocky, Jennifer Hudson, Nas and John David Washington—follows a high-achieving high school student and wannabe photographer who gets wrapped up in a sinister plot and winds up on trial for murder. May 7
Also coming to Netflix this month:
Available in May
AlRawabi School for Girls
Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir
Mad for Each Other
Master of None
Racket Boys
Ragnarok: Season 2
Available May 1
Blood Diamond
Dark Skies
Evil Dead
The Forbidden Kingdom
Gandhi
Good Girls Get High
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
La Moitié gauche du frigo
My Awkward Sexual Adventure
New Year’s Eve
On the Basis of Sex
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Total Drama Island
TOTAL Drama: Action
Total Drama: All Stars
Total Drama: Pahkitew Island
Total Drama: Revenge of the Island
Total Drama: The Ridonculous Race
Total Drama: World Tour
Twister
The Upside
May 4
Selena: The Series: Part 2
Trash Truck: Season 2
May 5
Brightburn
Casino
Honey
Honey 2
How High
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness
The Wizard
Weird Science
May 7
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2
Lost Girls & Love Hotels
Milestone
Patch Adams
May 8
Mine
May 10
Shaft
May 11
Money, Explained
May 12
Dance of the Forty One
Oxygen
May 13
Castlevania: Season 4
May 14
A Madea Family Funeral
Ferry
Haunted: Season 3
I Am All Girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
Move to Heaven
The Strange House
Synchronic
May 16
Little
May 17
Halston
Annabelle Comes Home
May 18
Men in Black: International
Poms
Sardar Ka Grandson
May 19
The Last Days
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
May 20
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2
May 21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
The Neighbor: Season 2
May 23
Us
May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Nail Bomber: Manhunt
May 27
The Banana Splits Movie
Black Space
Eden
Soy Rada: Serendipity
Blue Miracle
May 28
Dog Gone Trouble
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2
The Kominsky Method: Season 3
May 31
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties
Leaving Netflix this month
Mallrats (May 3)
Sucker Punch (May 13)
Sherlock: Series 1-3 (May 14)
Pacific Rim: Uprising (May 16)
Silver Linings Playbook (May 20)
American Crime: Seasons 1-3 (May 29)
Full House: Seasons 1-8 (May 31)