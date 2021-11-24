Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in December
The Lost Daughter
Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her directorial debut with this beachy psychological drama, based on a novel by Italian literary sensation Elena Ferrante. Set in a sunny Italian town, the film follows a university professor—played by the regal Olivia Colman—who’s haunted by her past when she befriends a young mother and daughter on vacation. December 31
Don’t Look Up
In this sci-fi satire with a message, Jennifer Lawrence and a goateed Leonardo DiCaprio star as two low-ranking astronomers who discover a comet rapidly approaching Earth and attempt to sound the nation’s alarm. They get no help whatsoever from an image-conscious and wisecracking president, played by Meryl Streep. An apt way to finish a year that’s often felt like the end of the world. December 24
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Emily is back in Paree! For the uninitiated: this much-discussed (and pandemic hate-watched) comedy series follows the adventures of a midwestern marketing exec who is transferred to her company’s Parisian outpost for a year. Season two kicks off right where the finale left off, with Emily unsuccessfully attempting to untangle herself from a love triangle with her downstairs neighbour and his kind-hearted but oblivious girlfriend. December 22
The Unforgivable
Sandra Bullock smashed records and inspired millions of memes in the apocalyptic thriller Bird Box. She’s back at Netflix, this time starring in a tearjerky drama about a woman, fresh out of prison for a violent crime, attempting to build her life back and looking for her long-lost sister who would up in foster care after Bullock’s character was arrested. December 10
The Hand of God
This picturesque drama, set in southern Italy, takes its inspiration from The Great Beauty director Paolo Sorrentino’s childhood growing up in Naples in the ’80s. Like Sorrentino, his teen hero finds his life is irrevocably changed when his parents die in a freak car accident, a fate that the protagonist narrowly escapes by staying home to catch a soccer match. December 15
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available December 1
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
The Power of the Dog
Kayko and Kokosh
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2
Lost in Space: Season 3
The Big Lebowski
Bridesmaids
The Croods
Deck the Halls
Home
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert
Love Actually
Meet Joe Black
Notting Hill
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Queen & Slim
Reservoir Dogs
Schindler’s List
Spartacus
Spider-Man 3
Tears of the Sun
Trolls
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Wild Wild West
Available December 2
Coyotes
Jumanji: The Next Level
Single All the Way
The Whole Truth
Available December 3
Cobalt Blue
Coming Out Colton
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2
Mixtape
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Workin’ Moms: Season 5
Available December 6
David and the Elves
Voir
Available December 7
Centaurworld: Season 2
Go Dog Go: Season 2
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Available December 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
Titans: Season 3
Available December 9
Asakusa Kid
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos
The Grudge
Available December 10
Anonymously Yours
Aranyak
Back to the Outback
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)
Saturday Morning All Star Hits!
Still Out of My League
Two
Available December 11
The Hungry and the Hairy
Available December 12
Just Mercy
Available December 14
The Future Diary
Russell Howard: Lubricant
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
Available December 15
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa
Sleepless in Seattle
Superstore: Season 6
Taxi Driver
Available December 16
A California Christmas: City Lights
A Naija Christmas
Aggretsuko: Season 4
Puff: Wonders of the Reef
Available December 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming
The Witcher: Season 2
Available December 18
The Boss Baby
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
Gemini Man
Available December 19
What Happened in Oslo
Available December 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
Available December 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
Grumpy Christmas
Available December 22
Little Women (2019)
Available December 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick
Available December 24
1000 Miles from Christmas
Minnal Murali
The Silent Sea
Stand By Me Doraemon 2
Available December 25
Single’s Inferno
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis
Available December 26
Lulli
Available December 28
Word Party Presents: Math!
Available December 29
Anxious People
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer
Available December 29
Kitz
Hilda and the Mountain King
Available December 31
Cobra Kai: Season 4
Queer Eye: Season 6
Stay Close
Seal Team
Leaving Netflix this month
Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4 (December 13)
Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6 (December 14)
Suits: Seasons 1-9 (December 30)
The Hangover: Part III (November 20)
Family Guy: Season 12 (December 31)
Modern Family: Seasons 1-9 (December 31)
New Girl: Seasons 1-7 (December 31)
Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7 (December 31)