Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in December

The Lost Daughter

Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her directorial debut with this beachy psychological drama, based on a novel by Italian literary sensation Elena Ferrante. Set in a sunny Italian town, the film follows a university professor—played by the regal Olivia Colman—who’s haunted by her past when she befriends a young mother and daughter on vacation. December 31

Don’t Look Up

In this sci-fi satire with a message, Jennifer Lawrence and a goateed Leonardo DiCaprio star as two low-ranking astronomers who discover a comet rapidly approaching Earth and attempt to sound the nation’s alarm. They get no help whatsoever from an image-conscious and wisecracking president, played by Meryl Streep. An apt way to finish a year that’s often felt like the end of the world. December 24

Emily in Paris: Season 2

Emily is back in Paree! For the uninitiated: this much-discussed (and pandemic hate-watched) comedy series follows the adventures of a midwestern marketing exec who is transferred to her company’s Parisian outpost for a year. Season two kicks off right where the finale left off, with Emily unsuccessfully attempting to untangle herself from a love triangle with her downstairs neighbour and his kind-hearted but oblivious girlfriend. December 22

The Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock smashed records and inspired millions of memes in the apocalyptic thriller Bird Box. She’s back at Netflix, this time starring in a tearjerky drama about a woman, fresh out of prison for a violent crime, attempting to build her life back and looking for her long-lost sister who would up in foster care after Bullock’s character was arrested. December 10

The Hand of God

This picturesque drama, set in southern Italy, takes its inspiration from The Great Beauty director Paolo Sorrentino’s childhood growing up in Naples in the ’80s. Like Sorrentino, his teen hero finds his life is irrevocably changed when his parents die in a freak car accident, a fate that the protagonist narrowly escapes by staying home to catch a soccer match. December 15

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available December 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

The Power of the Dog

Kayko and Kokosh

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2

Lost in Space: Season 3

The Big Lebowski

Bridesmaids

The Croods

Deck the Halls

Home

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert

Love Actually

Meet Joe Black

Notting Hill

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Queen & Slim

Reservoir Dogs

Schindler’s List

Spartacus

Spider-Man 3

Tears of the Sun

Trolls

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Wild Wild West

Available December 2

Coyotes

Jumanji: The Next Level

Single All the Way

The Whole Truth

Available December 3

Cobalt Blue

Coming Out Colton

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2

Mixtape

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Workin’ Moms: Season 5



Available December 6

David and the Elves

Voir

Available December 7

Centaurworld: Season 2

Go Dog Go: Season 2

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Available December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

Titans: Season 3

Available December 9

Asakusa Kid

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

The Grudge



Available December 10

Anonymously Yours

Aranyak

Back to the Outback

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

Still Out of My League

Two

Available December 11

The Hungry and the Hairy

Available December 12

Just Mercy

Available December 14

The Future Diary

Russell Howard: Lubricant

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Available December 15

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa

Sleepless in Seattle

Superstore: Season 6

Taxi Driver

Available December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights

A Naija Christmas

Aggretsuko: Season 4

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Available December 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming

The Witcher: Season 2

Available December 18

The Boss Baby

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Gemini Man

Available December 19

What Happened in Oslo

Available December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

Available December 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Grumpy Christmas

Available December 22

Little Women (2019)

Available December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

Available December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas

Minnal Murali

The Silent Sea

Stand By Me Doraemon 2

Available December 25

Single’s Inferno

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis

Available December 26

Lulli

Available December 28

Word Party Presents: Math!

Available December 29

Anxious People

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Available December 29

Kitz

Hilda and the Mountain King

Available December 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4

Queer Eye: Season 6

Stay Close

Seal Team

Leaving Netflix this month

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4 (December 13)

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6 (December 14)

Suits: Seasons 1-9 (December 30)

The Hangover: Part III (November 20)

Family Guy: Season 12 (December 31)

Modern Family: Seasons 1-9 (December 31)

New Girl: Seasons 1-7 (December 31)

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7 (December 31)