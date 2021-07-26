Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in August
The Chair
Sandra Oh stars as the newly appointed head of a fictional university’s dysfunctional English department in this dark comedy miniseries. A few weeks into her new role, an inappropriate incident in a colleague’s classroom leads the students to protest and the department to descend into chaos. August 20
Sweet Girl
In this popcorny father-daughter action film, internet boyfriend Jason Momoa stars as a man whose wife dies in hospital after being refused a life-saving drug. He teams up with his teenage daughter to avenge her death by going after the pharmaceutical company responsible—while avoiding its trigger-happy goons. August 20
Clickbait
From the people behind The Slap, this thinky social-critique mystery series follows the wife and sister of a disappeared man as they attempt to solve his case. Soon after they begin their hunt, the man appears bloody and beaten in a social media video, holding up signs that read, “I abuse women. At five million views I die.” August 25
The Swarm
In this French horror, a small-time locust farmer with an unsuccessful business discovers that her low-performing insects reproduce with fervour after feasting on blood. When litre cans don’t cut it anymore, the blood-thirsty locusts escape from their enclosure and terrorize the countryside community while hunting for their next victim. August 6
Beckett
Produced by Luca Guadagnino, this thriller—set in the Greek countryside—follows an American tourist, played by John David Washington, on vacation with his girlfriend, who becomes the target of a lethal manhunt following a tragic accident. Forced to run away from gun-wielding assassins, the tourist tries to make his way to safety, a.k.a. the U.S. embassy in Athens, on foot. August 13
Available in August
Comedy Premium League
D.P.
Available August 1
Body of Lies
Captive State
Chocolat
Darwin’s Game
Ella Enchanted
Fathers and Guns
For Life: Season 1
Good Luck Chuck
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
Hugo
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5
Jackass: Number Two
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Jerry Maguire
Kill ’em All
Kiss the Girls
Laurence Anyways
Looper
Ma
Man on a Ledge
Menace II Society
My Fair Lady
Primal Fear
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Addams Family
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Graduate
The Green Mile
The Losers
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
World Trade Center
Available August 3
Pray Away
Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
Available August 4
76
Aftermath
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
Control Z: Season 2
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
Definitely, Maybe
The Five-Year Engagement
Inside Man
Jarhead
Miami Vice
Savages
Slap Shot
The Unborn
Available August 6
Hit & Run
The Hustle
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo
Available August 9
Shaman King
Available August 10
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
Untold: Malice at the Palace
Available August 11
Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
Misha and the Wolves
Available August 12
AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
Riverdale: Season 5
Available August 13
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria: Season 2
Available August 15
Starbuck
Available August 16
Joker
She’s Out of My League
Available August 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
Untold: Deal with the Devil
Available August 18
The Defeated
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of my league
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
Available August 20
22 Jump Street
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Available August 21
Rocketman
Available August 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
Available August 24
Oggy Oggy
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Untold: Caitlyn Jenner
Available August 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Available August 26
Edens Zero
Family Reunion: Part 4
Available August 27
He’s All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High
Available August 28
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Available August 29
The Equalizer
Available August 31
Good Girls: Season 4
Manifest: Season 3
Sparking Joy
Untold: Crime and Penalties
Leaving Netflix this month
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (August 11)
Bridget Jones’s Diary (August 14)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (August 31)
Easy A
Family Guy: Seasons 9-11 (August 31)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (August 31)