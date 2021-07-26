Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in August

The Chair

Sandra Oh stars as the newly appointed head of a fictional university’s dysfunctional English department in this dark comedy miniseries. A few weeks into her new role, an inappropriate incident in a colleague’s classroom leads the students to protest and the department to descend into chaos. August 20

Sweet Girl

In this popcorny father-daughter action film, internet boyfriend Jason Momoa stars as a man whose wife dies in hospital after being refused a life-saving drug. He teams up with his teenage daughter to avenge her death by going after the pharmaceutical company responsible—while avoiding its trigger-happy goons. August 20

Clickbait

From the people behind The Slap, this thinky social-critique mystery series follows the wife and sister of a disappeared man as they attempt to solve his case. Soon after they begin their hunt, the man appears bloody and beaten in a social media video, holding up signs that read, “I abuse women. At five million views I die.” August 25

The Swarm

In this French horror, a small-time locust farmer with an unsuccessful business discovers that her low-performing insects reproduce with fervour after feasting on blood. When litre cans don’t cut it anymore, the blood-thirsty locusts escape from their enclosure and terrorize the countryside community while hunting for their next victim. August 6

Beckett

Produced by Luca Guadagnino, this thriller—set in the Greek countryside—follows an American tourist, played by John David Washington, on vacation with his girlfriend, who becomes the target of a lethal manhunt following a tragic accident. Forced to run away from gun-wielding assassins, the tourist tries to make his way to safety, a.k.a. the U.S. embassy in Athens, on foot. August 13

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in August

Comedy Premium League

D.P.

Available August 1

Body of Lies

Captive State

Chocolat

Darwin’s Game

Ella Enchanted

Fathers and Guns

For Life: Season 1

Good Luck Chuck

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

Hugo

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5

Jackass: Number Two

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Jerry Maguire

Kill ’em All

Kiss the Girls

Laurence Anyways

Looper

Ma

Man on a Ledge

Menace II Society

My Fair Lady

Primal Fear

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Addams Family

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Graduate

The Green Mile

The Losers

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

World Trade Center

Available August 3

Pray Away

Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

Available August 4

76

Aftermath

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z: Season 2

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3

Definitely, Maybe

The Five-Year Engagement

Inside Man

Jarhead

Miami Vice

Savages

Slap Shot

The Unborn

Available August 6

Hit & Run

The Hustle

Navarasa

The Swarm

Vivo

Available August 9

Shaman King

Available August 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

Untold: Malice at the Palace

Available August 11

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

Misha and the Wolves

Available August 12

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

Riverdale: Season 5

Available August 13

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria: Season 2

Available August 15

Starbuck

Available August 16

Joker

She’s Out of My League

Available August 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5

Untold: Deal with the Devil

Available August 18

The Defeated

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of my league

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

Available August 20

22 Jump Street

Everything Will Be Fine

The Loud House Movie

Available August 21

Rocketman

Available August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Available August 24

Oggy Oggy

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner

Available August 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel Makeover

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Available August 26

Edens Zero

Family Reunion: Part 4

Available August 27

He’s All That

I Heart Arlo

Titletown High

Available August 28

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Available August 29

The Equalizer

Available August 31

Good Girls: Season 4

Manifest: Season 3

Sparking Joy

Untold: Crime and Penalties

Leaving Netflix this month

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (August 11)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (August 14)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (August 31)

Easy A

Family Guy: Seasons 9-11 (August 31)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (August 31)