Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in April

By | Photography By Netflix |  

Thunder Force

In this popcorny sci-fi comedy, Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer play two awkward and slightly uncoordinated childhood best friends who are accidentally injected with experimental superhero abilities. Now able to turn invisible or flick a city bus into the horizon, their new powers are put to a real test when an evil supervillain starts terrorizing their city. April 9

 

Concrete Cowboy

This father-son drama debuted at TIFF and is based on the Fletcher Street Riders, real-life, inner-city horsemen in Philadelphia. It follows a directionless 15-year-old, played by Stranger Things’s Caleb McLaughlin, who moves in with his estranged father, a cowboy hat-wearing and lasso-carrying urban horsekeeper played by Idris Elba, who teaches his son to ride and helps him find his purpose. April 2

 

Teen Spirit

Pitch Perfect meets a neon-lit Black Swan in this pop-song filled musical drama. It’s essentially a chance to sing karaoke—including songs by Robyn, Tegan and Sara, Ellie Goulding and Carly Rae Jepsen—with Elle Fanning. It follows a talented, young and ambitious Polish immigrant in the U.K. who enters a teen singing competition and is swept up by the burgeoning allure of success. April 12

 

Worn Stories

Based on the book of the same name by Emily Spivack, this new docuseries features a real-life collection of personal histories tied to pieces of clothing. Through the lens of a crossing guard, a former inmate, a widow, an astronaut and—just for good measure—a few naturists, it explores how the fabrics we wear can create, enhance and reorient our lives. April 1

 

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

This animated comedy follows an everyday family of four—and their adorable cock-eyed dog—on a cross-country road trip to drop off their daughter for her first day of university. Along the way, a big tech company kicks off a Terminator-style apocalypse with robots attempting to kill off humanity, and it’s up to the tech-savvy Mitchell children and their inept parents to try and save the world. April 4

 

This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

On St. Patrick’s Day in 1990, two armed thieves dressed as police officers made away with 13 paintings—including works by Rembrandt, Degas, Manet and Vermeer—worth more than a half-billion dollars from a Boston museum. Thirty years later, the first season of this crime anthology series looks into this unsolved case that has connections to the Italian mob, the IRA and a series of murders. April 7

 

Also coming to Netflix this month:
Available in April
The Disciple
Searching For Sheela

Available April 1
Prank Encounters: Season 2
Tersanjung the Movie
Alita: Battle Angel
Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion
Breakaway
Cold Pursuit
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Dating Amber
Glass
Green Book
Grindhouse: Death Proof
Grindhouse: Planet Terror
Happy Death Day 2U
In the Line of Fire
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Margin Call
PAW Patrol: Season 7
Racetime!
Shoot ‘Em Up
The Eagle
The Flash: Season 7
The Last Exorcism
The New Guy
Urban Legend
Watchmen

April 2
Amazing Grace
Just Say Yes
Run
The Serpent
Sky High

April 3
Escape from Planet Earth
High Life

April 4
What Lies Below

April 5
Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3

April 6
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

April 7
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
Snabba Cash
The Wedding Coach
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Elizabeth
Fried Green Tomatoes
Hop
Leap Year
Liar Liar
Missing Link
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Ray
Ride Along
This Is 40
Wild Child

April 8
April 9
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
Night in Paradise
Words on Bathroom Walls

April 10
April 11
Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

April 12
New Gods: Nezha Reborn

April 13
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Mighty Express: Season 3
My Love: Six Stories of True Love

April 14
The Circle: Season 2
The Intruder
Law School
Love and Monsters
The Soul
Why Did You Kill Me?

April 15
Ride or Die

Why Are You Like This

April 16
The 2nd
Arlo the Alligator Boy
Ajeeb Daastaans
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico
Into the Beat
April 18
Luis Miguel—The Series: Season 2

April 18
The Gift
Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2
Ocean’s Eleven

April 21
April 22
Life in Color with David Attenborough

April 23
The Prodigy
Shadow and Bone
Tell Me When

April 25
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 1

April 26
Greta

April 27
Fatma
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4
PJ Masks: Season 3

April 28
Sexify
April 29
Yasuke

April 30
Fighting with My Family
Pet Stars
The Innocent
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2

Leaving Netflix this month

Happy Gilmore (April 6)
Shrek Forever After (April 11)
Shrek the Third (April 11)
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (April 12)
Just Friends (April 18)
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3 (April 30)

