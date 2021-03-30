Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in April

Concrete Cowboy

This father-son drama debuted at TIFF and is based on the Fletcher Street Riders, real-life, inner-city horsemen in Philadelphia. It follows a directionless 15-year-old, played by Stranger Things’s Caleb McLaughlin, who moves in with his estranged father, a cowboy hat-wearing and lasso-carrying urban horsekeeper played by Idris Elba, who teaches his son to ride and helps him find his purpose. April 2

Teen Spirit

Pitch Perfect meets a neon-lit Black Swan in this pop-song filled musical drama. It’s essentially a chance to sing karaoke—including songs by Robyn, Tegan and Sara, Ellie Goulding and Carly Rae Jepsen—with Elle Fanning. It follows a talented, young and ambitious Polish immigrant in the U.K. who enters a teen singing competition and is swept up by the burgeoning allure of success. April 12

Worn Stories

Based on the book of the same name by Emily Spivack, this new docuseries features a real-life collection of personal histories tied to pieces of clothing. Through the lens of a crossing guard, a former inmate, a widow, an astronaut and—just for good measure—a few naturists, it explores how the fabrics we wear can create, enhance and reorient our lives. April 1

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

This animated comedy follows an everyday family of four—and their adorable cock-eyed dog—on a cross-country road trip to drop off their daughter for her first day of university. Along the way, a big tech company kicks off a Terminator-style apocalypse with robots attempting to kill off humanity, and it’s up to the tech-savvy Mitchell children and their inept parents to try and save the world. April 4

This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

On St. Patrick’s Day in 1990, two armed thieves dressed as police officers made away with 13 paintings—including works by Rembrandt, Degas, Manet and Vermeer—worth more than a half-billion dollars from a Boston museum. Thirty years later, the first season of this crime anthology series looks into this unsolved case that has connections to the Italian mob, the IRA and a series of murders. April 7

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in April

The Disciple

Searching For Sheela

Available April 1

Magical Andes: Season 2

Prank Encounters: Season 2

Tersanjung the Movie

Alita: Battle Angel

Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion

Breakaway

Cold Pursuit

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Dating Amber

Glass

Green Book

Grindhouse: Death Proof

Grindhouse: Planet Terror

Happy Death Day 2U

In the Line of Fire

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Margin Call

PAW Patrol: Season 7

Racetime!

Shoot ‘Em Up

The Eagle

The Flash: Season 7

The Last Exorcism

The New Guy

Urban Legend

Watchmen

April 2

Amazing Grace

Just Say Yes

Madame Claude

Run

The Serpent

Sky High

April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

High Life

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

Snabba Cash

The Wedding Coach

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

Elizabeth

Fried Green Tomatoes

Hop

Leap Year

Liar Liar

Missing Link

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Ray

Ride Along

This Is 40

Wild Child

April 8

The Way of the Househusband

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Night in Paradise

Words on Bathroom Walls

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Mighty Express: Season 3

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

April 14

The Circle: Season 2

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

The Intruder

Law School

Love and Monsters

The Soul

Why Did You Kill Me?

April 15

Ride or Die

April 16

The 2nd

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Ajeeb Daastaans

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico

Into the Beat

Why Are You Like This

April 18

Luis Miguel—The Series: Season 2

April 18

The Gift

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2

Ocean’s Eleven

April 21

Zero

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough

April 23

The Prodigy

Shadow and Bone

Tell Me When

April 25

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 1

April 26

Greta

April 27

Fatma

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4

PJ Masks: Season 3

April 28

Sexify

Headspace Guide to Sleep

April 29

Things Heard and Seen

Yasuke

April 30

Fighting with My Family

Pet Stars

The Innocent

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2

Leaving Netflix this month

Happy Gilmore (April 6)

Shrek Forever After (April 11)

Shrek the Third (April 11)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (April 12)

Just Friends (April 18)

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3 (April 30)