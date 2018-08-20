Culture

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin visited Stratford this weekend

By |  

The Biebs and his supermodel fiancée have been laying low since the Internet went crazy over last month’s engagement news, but the pair resurfaced for a weekend in Stratford to meet Justin’s new baby sister on his dad’s side, Bay Bieber (or “Bay B”).

The newest addition to the fam was born on August 16:

Meet the newest bieber, my little sister BAY BIEBER

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin’s dad, Jeremy, was first to share the news on Instagram:

We welcomed a healthy baby “Bay Bieber” born at 830 am

A post shared by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) on

In true Canadian fashion, Justin and Hailey stopped by the local Tim Hortons to fuel up. (All those fan photo-ops warrant a coffee or two):

More photo-ops at the Stratford mall:

Here’s another fan that caught Bieber mid-ice cream:

They stopped to grab lunch (and pose for more photos) at a local sushi spot:

It’s been an eventful summer in Stratford. Justin also popped up for a quick visit at the beginning of August, making a stop to buy some lemonade from the city’s brightest entrepreneurs:

Congrats on your new sister, Justin!

Topics:

 

