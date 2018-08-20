Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin visited Stratford this weekend

The Biebs and his supermodel fiancée have been laying low since the Internet went crazy over last month’s engagement news, but the pair resurfaced for a weekend in Stratford to meet Justin’s new baby sister on his dad’s side, Bay Bieber (or “Bay B”).

The newest addition to the fam was born on August 16:

Justin’s dad, Jeremy, was first to share the news on Instagram:

In true Canadian fashion, Justin and Hailey stopped by the local Tim Hortons to fuel up. (All those fan photo-ops warrant a coffee or two):

The hometown tour continues! Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin with fans – and @TimHortons – in #Stratford this weekend!! Pics via @yourbiebernews3 – @WillNashOnAir pic.twitter.com/DMzepw1gYF — Virgin Radio KW (@VirginRadioKW) August 19, 2018

More photo-ops at the Stratford mall:

Here’s another fan that caught Bieber mid-ice cream:

Justin with a fan in Stratford, Ontario today. (August 17) pic.twitter.com/WovX0Vnp76 — Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews3) August 18, 2018

They stopped to grab lunch (and pose for more photos) at a local sushi spot:

Justin and Hailey Baldwin with fans at Pearl Sushi in Stratford, Ontario (August 17) pic.twitter.com/zDlWmD3P5m — Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews3) August 18, 2018

It’s been an eventful summer in Stratford. Justin also popped up for a quick visit at the beginning of August, making a stop to buy some lemonade from the city’s brightest entrepreneurs:

Thanks ⁦@justinbieber⁩ for stopping by this very busy lemonade stand run by some of ⁦@cityofstratford⁩ brightest young entrepreneurs on your ride thru your hometown! You made the day of these kids & there are some parents who really appreciate your act of kindness! pic.twitter.com/PjGYVbr81F — Dan Mathieson (@Danmathieson) August 10, 2018

Congrats on your new sister, Justin!