Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s public debut, a Springsteen show and four other things to see during the Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s public debut, a Springsteen show and four other things to see during the Invictus Games

There’s more to the Invictus Games than just sports (and Prince Harry hunting). Here, our guide to the best cultural offerings inspired by the spirit of wounded warriors