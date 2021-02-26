Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in March

Moxie

In Amy Poehler’s second film as director, a 16-year-old high schooler, inspired by her mother’s activist past, launches an anonymous attack on her school’s toxic culture. She bands together with a group of friends to start a zine that protests the school’s sexist dress codes and hotness-ranking system, igniting a 21st-century feminist revolution. Leslie Knope would be proud. March 3

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

In February 1997, Chris Wallace, a.k.a. the Notorious B.I.G., was killed in drive-by shooting. This new documentary—produced by Diddy, one of Biggie’s best friends—features interviews with friends and family, plus rare behind-the-scenes footage from Biggie’s concerts, personal life and rise to fame. March 1

The Irregulars

This dark fantasy British series, set in the world of Sherlock Holmes, follows five teenagers in Victorian London who work for Dr. Watson. In this version, the teenagers do most of the heavy lifting, fighting off demonic supernatural threats and solving mysteries—only for Holmes to take all the credit. March 26

Bill and Ted Face the Music

Thirty-plus years after their big-screen debut, everyone’s favourite world-saving, time-travelling slacker musicians return to their iconic phone booth. This time, Bill and Ted (played once more by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves) have to unite the world with a song—or else all of humanity will descend into chaos. When they can’t figure out the lyrics, they decide to time-travel to 2067 and steal the lyrics from their future selves. March 3

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in March

Abla Fahita: Drama Queen

The Yin Yang Master



Available March 1

10 Years

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche

Diana

Happy Feet Two

Hit and Run

How to Be a Latin Lover

Jonah Hex

Just One of the Guys

Mary, Queen of Scots

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2

RocknRolla

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

S.W.A.T.

Serendipity

Shazam!

The American

The Bucket List

The Coroner: Season 1

The Coroner: Season 2

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Mask of Zorro

The Pianist

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Trickster: Season 1

U.S. Marshals

Welcome to Marwen

When Calls the Heart: Season 5

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Available March 2

Word Party: Season 5

Available March 3

Murder Among the Mormons

Being John Malkovich

Blue Crush

Fletch

Friday Night Lights

How To Build A Girl

Oblivion

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

Scarface

Take Me Home Tonight

The Tale of Despereaux

Available March 4

The Flash: Season 7

Pacific Rim: The Black

Available March 5

City of Ghosts

Dogwashers

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

Sentinelle

Yes, God, Yes

Vice

Available March 6

Ladies in Black

Available March 8

Bombay Begums

Bombay Rose

Available March 9

The Guest

The Houseboat

StarBeam: Season 3

Available March 10

Dealer

Marriage or Mortgage

Last Chance U: Basketball

Available March 11

The Block Island Sound

Coven of Sisters

Available March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2

Paper Lives

The One

Paradise PD: Part 3

Yes Day

Available March 14

The Curse of La Llorona

Available March 15

A Call to Spy

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

Shithouse

Zero Chill

Available March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Waffles and Mochi

Available March 17

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

The Wedding Guest

Available March 18

B: The Beginning Succession

Skylines (2020)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Cabras da Peste

Available March 19

Alien TV: Season 2

Country Comfort

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3

One Small Problem

Sky Rojo

Available March 22

Navillera

Available March 23

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

Available March 24

Seaspiracy

Who Killed Sara?

Available March 25

Caught by a Wave

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

Secret Magic Control Agency

Available March 26

A Week Away

Croupier (1998)

Honest Thief

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop

Nailed It!: Double Trouble

Available March 29

Gods of Egypt

Rainbow High: Season 1

Available March 30

Octonauts and the Ring of Fire

Available March 31

Haunted: Latin America

Leaving Netflix this month

Jaws (March 1)

Jaws 2 (March 1)

Jaws 3 (March 1)

Jaws: The Revenge (March 1)

The Bourne Identity (March 1)

The Bourne Legacy (March 1)

The Bourne Supremacy (March 1)

The Bourne Ultimatum (March 1)

Rectify: Seasons 1-4 (March 3)

A Star Is Born (March 7)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (March 30)

Madagascar (March 30)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (March 30)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (March 30)

Spy Kids (March 30)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (March 30)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (March 30)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (March 30)

Peppa Pig: Seasons 1-5 (March 31)