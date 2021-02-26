Culture

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in March

By | Photography By Netflix |  

Bad Trip

The new film from Lil Rey Howery and Eric Andre is both a road trip buddy comedy and a Borat-esque prank show. When the pair steal a car from Howery’s sister (played by Tiffany Haddish), they go on the road to visit Andre’s old crush. Along the way, they perform gory hidden-camera stunts in front of real-life people—including a hand in a blender and a gorilla attack. March 26

 

Moxie

In Amy Poehler’s second film as director, a 16-year-old high schooler, inspired by her mother’s activist past, launches an anonymous attack on her school’s toxic culture. She bands together with a group of friends to start a zine that protests the school’s sexist dress codes and hotness-ranking system, igniting a 21st-century feminist revolution. Leslie Knope would be proud. March 3

 

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

In February 1997, Chris Wallace, a.k.a. the Notorious B.I.G., was killed in drive-by shooting. This new documentary—produced by Diddy, one of Biggie’s best friends—features interviews with friends and family, plus rare behind-the-scenes footage from Biggie’s concerts, personal life and rise to fame. March 1

 

The Irregulars

This dark fantasy British series, set in the world of Sherlock Holmes, follows five teenagers in Victorian London who work for Dr. Watson. In this version, the teenagers do most of the heavy lifting, fighting off demonic supernatural threats and solving mysteries—only for Holmes to take all the credit. March 26

 

Bill and Ted Face the Music

Thirty-plus years after their big-screen debut, everyone’s favourite world-saving, time-travelling slacker musicians return to their iconic phone booth. This time, Bill and Ted (played once more by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves) have to unite the world with a song—or else all of humanity will descend into chaos. When they can’t figure out the lyrics, they decide to time-travel to 2067 and steal the lyrics from their future selves. March 3

 

Also coming to Netflix this month:
The Yin Yang Master

Available in March
Abla Fahita: Drama Queen
Available March 1
10 Years
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche
Diana
Happy Feet Two
Hit and Run
How to Be a Latin Lover
Jonah Hex
Just One of the Guys
Mary, Queen of Scots
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2
RocknRolla
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
S.W.A.T.
Serendipity
Shazam!
The American
The Bucket List
The Coroner: Season 1
The Coroner: Season 2
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Mask of Zorro
The Pianist
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Trickster: Season 1
U.S. Marshals
Welcome to Marwen
When Calls the Heart: Season 5
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Available March 2
Word Party: Season 5

Murder Among the Mormons

Available March 3
Being John Malkovich
Blue Crush
Fletch
Friday Night Lights
How To Build A Girl
Oblivion
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 2
Scarface
Take Me Home Tonight
The Tale of Despereaux

Available March 4
The Flash: Season 7
Pacific Rim: The Black

Dogwashers

Available March 5
City of Ghosts
Dogwashers
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
Sentinelle
Yes, God, Yes
Vice

Available March 6
Ladies in Black

Available March 8
Bombay Begums
Bombay Rose

Available March 9
The Guest
The Houseboat
StarBeam: Season 3

Available March 10
Dealer
Marriage or Mortgage
Last Chance U: Basketball

Available March 11
The Block Island Sound
Coven of Sisters

The One

Available March 12
Love Alarm: Season 2
Paper Lives
Paradise PD: Part 3
Yes Day

Available March 14
The Curse of La Llorona

Available March 15
A Call to Spy
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom
Shithouse
Zero Chill

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Available March 16
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Waffles and Mochi

Available March 17
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
The Wedding Guest

Available March 18
B: The Beginning Succession
Skylines (2020)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Cabras da Peste

Sky Rojo

Available March 19
Alien TV: Season 2
Country Comfort
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
One Small Problem
Available March 22
Navillera

Available March 23
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

Available March 24
Seaspiracy
Who Killed Sara?

Available March 25
Caught by a Wave
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
Secret Magic Control Agency

A Week Away

Available March 26
Croupier (1998)
Honest Thief
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
Nailed It!: Double Trouble

Available March 29
Gods of Egypt
Rainbow High: Season 1

Octonauts and the Ring of Fire

Available March 30
Available March 31
Haunted: Latin America

Leaving Netflix this month

Jaws (March 1)
Jaws 2 (March 1)
Jaws 3 (March 1)
Jaws: The Revenge (March 1)
The Bourne Identity (March 1)
The Bourne Legacy (March 1)
The Bourne Supremacy (March 1)
The Bourne Ultimatum (March 1)
Rectify: Seasons 1-4 (March 3)
A Star Is Born (March 7)
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (March 30)
Madagascar (March 30)
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (March 30)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (March 30)
Spy Kids (March 30)
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (March 30)
Spy Kids 3: Game Over (March 30)
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (March 30)
Peppa Pig: Seasons 1-5 (March 31)

