Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in March
Bad Trip
The new film from Lil Rey Howery and Eric Andre is both a road trip buddy comedy and a Borat-esque prank show. When the pair steal a car from Howery’s sister (played by Tiffany Haddish), they go on the road to visit Andre’s old crush. Along the way, they perform gory hidden-camera stunts in front of real-life people—including a hand in a blender and a gorilla attack. March 26
Moxie
In Amy Poehler’s second film as director, a 16-year-old high schooler, inspired by her mother’s activist past, launches an anonymous attack on her school’s toxic culture. She bands together with a group of friends to start a zine that protests the school’s sexist dress codes and hotness-ranking system, igniting a 21st-century feminist revolution. Leslie Knope would be proud. March 3
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
In February 1997, Chris Wallace, a.k.a. the Notorious B.I.G., was killed in drive-by shooting. This new documentary—produced by Diddy, one of Biggie’s best friends—features interviews with friends and family, plus rare behind-the-scenes footage from Biggie’s concerts, personal life and rise to fame. March 1
The Irregulars
This dark fantasy British series, set in the world of Sherlock Holmes, follows five teenagers in Victorian London who work for Dr. Watson. In this version, the teenagers do most of the heavy lifting, fighting off demonic supernatural threats and solving mysteries—only for Holmes to take all the credit. March 26
Bill and Ted Face the Music
Thirty-plus years after their big-screen debut, everyone’s favourite world-saving, time-travelling slacker musicians return to their iconic phone booth. This time, Bill and Ted (played once more by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves) have to unite the world with a song—or else all of humanity will descend into chaos. When they can’t figure out the lyrics, they decide to time-travel to 2067 and steal the lyrics from their future selves. March 3
Also coming to Netflix this month:
Available in March
Abla Fahita: Drama Queen
The Yin Yang Master
Available March 1
10 Years
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche
Diana
Happy Feet Two
Hit and Run
How to Be a Latin Lover
Jonah Hex
Just One of the Guys
Mary, Queen of Scots
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2
RocknRolla
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
S.W.A.T.
Serendipity
Shazam!
The American
The Bucket List
The Coroner: Season 1
The Coroner: Season 2
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Mask of Zorro
The Pianist
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Trickster: Season 1
U.S. Marshals
Welcome to Marwen
When Calls the Heart: Season 5
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Available March 2
Word Party: Season 5
Available March 3
Murder Among the Mormons
Being John Malkovich
Blue Crush
Fletch
Friday Night Lights
How To Build A Girl
Oblivion
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 2
Scarface
Take Me Home Tonight
The Tale of Despereaux
Available March 4
The Flash: Season 7
Pacific Rim: The Black
Available March 5
City of Ghosts
Dogwashers
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
Sentinelle
Yes, God, Yes
Vice
Available March 6
Ladies in Black
Available March 8
Bombay Begums
Bombay Rose
Available March 9
The Guest
The Houseboat
StarBeam: Season 3
Available March 10
Dealer
Marriage or Mortgage
Last Chance U: Basketball
Available March 11
The Block Island Sound
Coven of Sisters
Available March 12
Love Alarm: Season 2
Paper Lives
The One
Paradise PD: Part 3
Yes Day
Available March 14
The Curse of La Llorona
Available March 15
A Call to Spy
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom
Shithouse
Zero Chill
Available March 16
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Waffles and Mochi
Available March 17
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
The Wedding Guest
Available March 18
B: The Beginning Succession
Skylines (2020)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Cabras da Peste
Available March 19
Alien TV: Season 2
Country Comfort
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
One Small Problem
Sky Rojo
Available March 22
Navillera
Available March 23
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
Available March 24
Seaspiracy
Who Killed Sara?
Available March 25
Caught by a Wave
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
Secret Magic Control Agency
Available March 26
A Week Away
Croupier (1998)
Honest Thief
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
Nailed It!: Double Trouble
Available March 29
Gods of Egypt
Rainbow High: Season 1
Available March 30
Octonauts and the Ring of Fire
Available March 31
Haunted: Latin America
Leaving Netflix this month
Jaws (March 1)
Jaws 2 (March 1)
Jaws 3 (March 1)
Jaws: The Revenge (March 1)
The Bourne Identity (March 1)
The Bourne Legacy (March 1)
The Bourne Supremacy (March 1)
The Bourne Ultimatum (March 1)
Rectify: Seasons 1-4 (March 3)
A Star Is Born (March 7)
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (March 30)
Madagascar (March 30)
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (March 30)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (March 30)
Spy Kids (March 30)
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (March 30)
Spy Kids 3: Game Over (March 30)
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (March 30)
Peppa Pig: Seasons 1-5 (March 31)