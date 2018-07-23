A Burlesque fest, a Seinfeld pop-up diner and eight other things to see, hear and do in Toronto this week

A Burlesque fest, a Seinfeld pop-up diner and eight other things to see, hear and do in Toronto this week

Four sensual nights of burlesque

1At the Toronto Burlesque Festival, there’s no shortage of tassels, lingerie, g-strings or seduction. This four-day celebration of the art of tease features performances by some of the top names in burlesque, including Sydni Deveraux (a.k.a. “the Golden Glamazon”), former YTV host Ajay Fry and Toronto’s all-male burlesque troupe BoylesqueTO. With an emphasis on inclusiveness toward all genders and body types, Burlesque Fest is one of the city’s most diverse dance events. Thursday, July 26 to Sunday, July 29. Single-event tickets $15–$30, festival pass $125. Revival Bar and MOD Club Theatre.

A cracked-up Fleet Foxes concert

2What started as a modest high school duo in Seattle known as “the Pineapples” has grown into a world-touring indie-folk staple. Their gentle, pleasant sound makes listeners feel warm and cozy, and it’s the reason their debut album climbed its way to the top of charts back in 2008. After a six-year hiatus, their latest album—2017’s Crack-Up—has a fuller, more orchestral sound, though they remain tied to their folk roots. Tuesday, July 24. $62–$81. Sony Centre.

A Seinfeld-themed pop-up diner

3The original neon-lit Tom’s Restaurant may be located in the heart of New York, but that doesn’t mean Canadian Seinfeld fans can’t get a taste of greasy diner food inspired by one of the best sitcoms ever made. This weekend, slide (Kramer-style) into Lloyd’s on Queen for Fusilli Jerry pasta salad, “no soup for you” gazpacho, trivia and episode screenings—the ideal way to tap back into peek ’90s nostalgia. Saturday, July 28. Free. Lloyd’s on Queen.

A very short film festival

4Our brains have been rewired to process information in the form of listicles and 140-character tweets, so the 300 Seconds Short Film Festival should bode well with our ever-shrinking attention spans. Showcasing one- to five-minute films (with a special category for films under 15 seconds) by auteurs from around the world, this concise festival will teach some valuable lessons in the art of lean, mean storytelling. Monday, July 23. $4. 2469 Dundas St. W.

A thirst-quenching beer-filled weekend

5With Toronto’s temperatures crawling higher than parts of Egypt and Mexico, cold beer on a hot day has become an essential part of summer. Toronto’s Festival of Beer offers a weekend of traditional thirst-quenchers and more adventurous brews with 416 different samples ready to be poured and enjoyed (preferably not all at once). The festival also features an all-star lineup of entertainers, including Broken Social Scene, Ludacris and Dwayne Gretzky. Thursday, July 26 to Sunday, July 29. $40-$70. Exhibition Place.

A conversation with Amber Tamblyn

6Amber Tamblyn has come a long way from Joan of Arcadia, emerging as one of the most visible advocates of the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment. She’ll visit TIFF this week to discuss Any Man—her provocative 2018 novel about a female serial rapist—and her winding career as an author, activist, director and actor. A copy of the book is included with the ticket and a book signing will follow the talk. Friday, July 27. $76. TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Never miss another great event Thanks for signing up! Sign up for Best Bets, our weekly cheat sheet to Toronto’s best cultural offerings, and never feel FOMO again Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

A Casa Loma comedy show

7Toronto has always had a love-hate relationship with Sir Henry Pellatt’s castle on the hill, but the recently primped midtown mansion is the perfect spot for Just For Laughs’ weekly summer stand-up series, Comedy at the Castle. Actor Jessica Kirson (Last Comic Standing, School Dance) and Canadian comedian K. Trevor Wilson headline the first event, featuring full-service dining in the castle’s Pavilion and gardens. The six-week series happens every Wednesday night until the end of August. Wednesday, July 25. $30. Casa Loma.

An evil night with the shock-rock kings

8The shock-rockers your parents warned you about may be climbing in age, but old shticks die hard. Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie’s “Twins of Evil” tour won’t feel as transgressive as it might have in 1998, but seeing these Satanist showmen peddle heavy-metal kitsch together will fulfill some hardcore musical fantasies. Hopefully Manson will also find time to address that rumour about his ribcage. Thursday, July 26. $29.50–$99.50. Budweiser Stage.

A screening of LGBT short films from around the world

9Catch short films from an international spectrum of queer creatives at the LGBT Toronto Film Festival. The low-key and intimate screenings feature dramas, romances, and documentaries from Turkey, Denmark, the U.K., and the U.S. and include an audience feedback session, moderated by the festival’s curator, Kierston Drier. Thursday, July 26. PWYC. Carlton Cinema.

A city-wide yoga session

10Yogis and fitness enthusiasts come together this week by the hundreds for a unique chance to participate in one of the biggest group yoga/meditation events of the year. Dress in white, park yourself on a mat at sunset, and feel the community connection at this oasis of calm in the middle of bustling Toronto. Thursday, July 26. $59. Exhibition Place.