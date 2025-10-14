Toronto’s naturalist community is taking down Don Valley raves

Photo by Randy Quan/Toronto Star via Getty Images

A battle is brewing between two impassioned Toronto groups: naturalists who argue the lands of the Don Valley should be protected against damage caused by illicit raves, and ravers whose point of view is that “an increasingly corporate and inaccessible Toronto” has made gathering in public outdoor spaces necessary.

According to a Toronto Star report, over the summer, ravers destroyed crucial restorative work completed by volunteer naturalists.

“Imagine the dismay of all those volunteers to discover their loving efforts at Cottonwood Flats site have suddenly been trashed,” says a post published by the Toronto Field Naturalists, a non-profit organization that seeks to “protect Toronto’s green spaces and the species that inhabit them.”

Related: My friends are getting into sober raves, and I just can’t see the appeal

In the Star, Octavian Cadabeschi, a rave community organizer who helped throw a particularly well-attended event in the Don Valley’s Cottonwood Flats area last summer, insisted the ravers tried to keep the location clean.

Advertisement

City council has now gotten involved, voting late last week to draft an action plan to keep revellers away, following a motion by Councillor Paula Fletcher.

Raving has vibrantly persevered through crackdown attempts for decades. If the city is successful with this one and ravers need to get creative, it could be cool to watch the sun rise from an abandoned Bay store?

Related: Inside the last day of Hudson’s Bay’s Toronto flagship