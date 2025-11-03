/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
City News

Tim Hortons customers in South Korea can order a Toronto latte

We want what they have

By Carly Lewis
 | November 3, 2025
Copy link
Tim Hortons customers in South Korea can order a Toronto latte
Image via Tim Hortons Korea

Back in 2023, Tim Hortons announced an expansion into South Korea. Social media dispatches from content creators since then have shown us what we’re missing—soothing interiors, flavoured Iced Capps, thoughtfully plated avocado toast and decadent beverages named after Canadian cities. Our Tim Hortons locations could learn a thing or two.

One intrepid foodie named Sammi recently reviewed the viral Toronto latte in South Korea, served with a maple leaf embossed as latte art. Fancy! (They also have madeleines and Basque cheesecake. We are jealous.)

Related: This is what’s replacing Glory Hole Doughnuts in Leslieville

Sammi ultimately rated the latte a 6.5 out of 10, saying it was a little too sweet, reminiscent of Betty Crocker frosting but nuttier. Still, she said, it was better than the lattes served by Tim Hortons here.

The Timbits didn’t score well on her taste test either, owing to their absence of glaze.

Advertisement

As pointed out on X, Tim Hortons in South Korea has used Toronto imagery to promote its products, including a scenic shot of the CN Tower, a street scene with Sankofa Square in the distance, and—perhaps less locally beloved—a photo of the Queen streetcar, putting forth a mirage of timeliness and functionality.

Sammi’s final verdict is as follows: regular Korean cafés are the superior option, followed by Tim Hortons Korea, with Tim Hortons Canada as her least preferred.

Canadian Tim Hortons, who do we need to talk to to get some madeleines around here? That would be a good start.

Related: These are Toronto’s best new restaurants of 2025

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Carly Lewis
Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Latest

A popular Ossington restaurant is opening a second location
Food & Drink

A popular Ossington restaurant is opening a second location

Tim Hortons customers in South Korea can order a Toronto latte
City News

Tim Hortons customers in South Korea can order a Toronto latte

How Toronto is mourning an unforgettable baseball season
City News

How Toronto is mourning an unforgettable baseball season

Torontonians still want their Blue Jays parade
City News

Torontonians still want their Blue Jays parade

Escape to Florida this winter for a weekend of culture, food and sunshine
Culture

Escape to Florida this winter for a weekend of culture, food and sunshine

These Advent calendars are filled with things like cheese, wine and beer
Food & Drink

These Advent calendars are filled with things like cheese, wine and beer

Inside the Latest Issue

The November issue of Toronto Life dives into the weird world of AI therapy. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.